4 Top Value Stocks Perfect for a Volatile Market By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Top Value Stocks Perfect for a Volatile Market



Although the Fed’s continued monetary policy support should drive the economic recovery, due to the expected market volatility in the near term, it could be wise to bet on value stocks, as highly-priced stocks might witness a pullback. Arkema (ARKAY (OTC:)), Industrias Bachoco (IBA), Natus Medical (NTUS), and Movado (MOV) look undervalued at their current price levels considering their fundamental strength. So, these stocks could be solid bets now.Factors like surging COVID-19 cases, the debt crisis of China’s Evergrande Group, and the Federal Reserve’s signal to tighten the monetary policy earlier than expected have been leading to volatility in the markets. Though the Fed has kept the benchmark interest rates near zero for now to support the economy, analysts expect the market to remain highly volatile in the near term.

Given this backdrop, highly-priced stocks could witness a pullback. So, it could be wise to bet on value stocks. Despite possessing sound fundamentals, Arkema S.A. (ARKAY), Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA), Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS), and Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:) are currently trading at discounts to their peers.

So, these stocks could be solid bets now to dodge the short-term market volatility and gain in the long run.

