4 Top Tech Hardware Stocks to Own in September By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Top Tech Hardware Stocks to Own in September



Continued remote working and digital transformation should drive the demand for computer hardware. Hence, fundamentally sound stocks in this space, Dell Technologies (NYSE:), Canon (CAJ), Toshiba (OTC:), and Lenovo (LNVGY), are expected to deliver solid returns in the coming months. So, let’s discuss these names.As office-reopening plans are delayed due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, an extension of remote working should keep computer hardware in demand. Furthermore, the ongoing global, digital transformation is increasing dependency on reliable hardware. As such, the global computer hardware market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR to $1.18 trillion in 2025.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet now on fundamentally sound computer hardware stocks Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), Canon Inc. (CAJ), Toshiba Corporation (TOSYY), and Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Continue reading on StockNews