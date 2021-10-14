4 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in October By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in October



Despite investors’ concerns over the economic recovery due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and high inflation, the industrial sector has been attracting much attention, due primarily to President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill. So, we think it could be wise to now scoop up the shares of quality industrial stocks Nordson (NASDAQ:), Crane (CR), Culp (CULP), and Core Molding (CMT), which are expected to soar in price this month and beyond. Let’s take a close look.The resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the inflationary environment have been concerns for investors looking to benefit from the economic recovery. However, the Fed’s unabated near-zero interest policy, a rapid vaccination program, and supportive government policies have boosted the industrial sector’s growth.

Furthermore, President Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill proposal, which includes $550 billion in new spending for building roads, rails, and bridges, among other infrastructure areas, is expected to help the sector grow significantly in the coming months. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he aims to pass the bill by the end of October.

Given this backdrop, we think the prices of shares of fundamentally strong industrial companies Nordson Corporation (NDSN), Crane Co. (CR), Culp, Inc. (CULP), and Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) could soar this month and beyond. So, it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.

