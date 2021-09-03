4 Things You Need to Know About the Fed’s Taper: Part 2 By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Things You Need to Know About the Fed’s Taper: Part 2



Today’s Part 2 article features the SPY and reveals the “4 Things You Need to Know About the Fed’s Taper.” Read on for all the important details.In part one of this series, we looked at when the Fed’s taper was likely to start and why another taper tantrum wasn’t likely.

Now it’s time to take a look at the two most important facts about the Fed’s taper plans. Facts that could help you avoid losing a small fortune, and missing out on one of the best bull markets in US history.

Fact 3: The Fed’s Bond-Buying Is NOT Directly Inflating Stock Prices

One of the most common misconceptions about the Fed’s bond-buying is that the Fed is intentionally trying to push up stock prices.

