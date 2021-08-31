4 Things You Need to Know About the Fed’s Taper By StockNews

Today’s article features the SPY and reveals the “4 Things You Need to Know About the Fed’s Taper.” Read on for all the details.To say the market is having a good year would be an understatement.
As I write this on August 30th, the S&P 500 is poised for its 52nd record high of the year, putting it on track to possibly overtake 1995’s all-time record of 77 record highs that year.
The financial media is giving credit to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s very well received Jackson Hole speech in which he discussed the Fed’s plans for the taper.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.