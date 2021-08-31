4 Things You Need to Know About the Fed’s Taper By StockNews

4 Things You Need to Know About the Fed’s Taper



Today’s article features the SPY and reveals the “4 Things You Need to Know About the Fed’s Taper.” Read on for all the details.To say the market is having a good year would be an understatement.

As I write this on August 30th, the S&P 500 is poised for its 52nd record high of the year, putting it on track to possibly overtake 1995’s all-time record of 77 record highs that year.

The financial media is giving credit to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s very well received Jackson Hole speech in which he discussed the Fed’s plans for the taper.

Continue reading on StockNews