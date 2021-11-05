4 Stocks Wall Street Believes Have Massive Upside Potential By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Stocks Wall Street Believes Have Massive Upside Potential



The major stock market indexes have been rallying on better-than-expected payroll growth and the Fed’s confidence in the economy’s ability to handle recurring challenges. Given the favorable market sentiment, Wall Street analysts expect fundamentally sound stocks Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), and Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) to rally in price significantly in the near term. Read on for details.The S&P 500 logged a sixth straight record close yesterday, driven primarily by the rally in technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has also been witnessing an uptrend. A better-than-expected October jobs report and the Fed’s announcement earlier this week that it will begin tapering its asset-purchase program, which reflects its confidence in the economy’s ability to handle lingering issues, should keep the market upbeat near term.

While rising inflation and supply chain issues remain concerns, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration of the word ‘transitory’ regarding inflation brought some relief.

Given this backdrop, Wall Street Analysts expect fundamentally sound stocks Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), and Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) to deliver significant upside in the near term.

