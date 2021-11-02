4 Stocks to Buy as the Metaverse Takes Flight By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Stocks to Buy as the Metaverse Takes Flight



The idea of a technological amalgamation of physical and virtual reality, called metaverse, has been gaining steam. Several companies have been working toward building this technology, pushing the envelope on virtual reality. Given this backdrop, we believe that companies with the potential to develop metaverse products—Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (FB), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:)—could be solid bets to cash in on the emergence of this revolutionary technology. Let’s discuss.Broadly speaking, metaverse refers to an alternate reality, a ‘mirror world’ where people work and socialize, a collective shared virtual space created by the convergence of physical reality and virtual reality. With cryptocurrencies and blockchains now coming to the fore, with a growing understanding of their scope, metaverse has been gaining steam.

Recently, several tech and gaming companies have been increasing efforts to build a metaverse. As a result of this push, the virtual reality market is expected to grow by $75.57 billion, at a 55.3% CAGR , between 2020 – 2025.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to invest in tech stocks Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), and Immersion Corporation (IMMR) to cash on the emergence of this revolutionary technology. These stocks are among the top 11 holdings in the Roundhill Ball (NYSE:) Metaverse ETF (META), which has gained 8.8% over the past month, and 3% over the past five days.

