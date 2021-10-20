4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy in Q4 By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy in Q4



While concerns over the central bank’s potential monetary policy tightening, supply chain issues, and rising inflation are fostering stock market volatility, a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season is driving the stock market indexes higher. Since the low-interest-rate environment is expected to endure in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet now on quality small-cap stocks Entravision Communications (NYSE:), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:), SIGA Technologies (SIGA), and Charles & Colvard (CTHR). Let’s pore over these names to learn why.The Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten its monetary policy, supply-chain disruption, high oil prices, and continuing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant are expected to continue fueling stock market volatility. In addition, the hit 1.67%, retracing its mid-May highs..

However, a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season has dominated investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq extended their winning streaks to five sessions, and the Dow Jones also advanced, logging its third gain in the past four sessions. Furthermore, last month, Jeff Mills, the chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust, asserted that small-cap stocks could present the best opportunity.

Given the continuing low-interest-rate environment, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA), and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR).

