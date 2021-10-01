4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Correction By StockNews

Rising bond yields and growing concerns over inflation could lead to a pullback for the stock market in the near term. However, this might be the opportune time to invest in stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan (MMC), William – Sonoma (WSM), Stantec (NYSE:), and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:), as they could gain substantially in the coming months given their solid fundamentals.Wall Street recorded its worst month of the year in September as investors dealt with a slew of concerns, including high inflation expectations, increasing bond yields, the pace of the economic recovery, America’s debt ceiling, and China’s corporate debt levels.

Furthermore, market experts anticipate a correction because higher yields could keep stocks under pressure by increasing corporate borrowing costs and reducing the present value of future earnings. So, this could be the right opportunity to invest in quality stocks holding exceptional growth potential and solid fundamentals.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC), William – Sonoma Inc. (WSM), Stantec Inc . (STN), and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) possess strong growth potential and are fundamentally well-positioned to generate significant returns in the coming months.

