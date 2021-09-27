4 No-Brainer Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in October By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 No-Brainer Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy in October



Most companies in the pharmaceutical space have been the subject of immense investor attention since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The demand for their products and services is expected to increase in the coming months due to an aging population and increasing demand for therapies for chronic diseases. So, we think it could be wise to bet on pharma stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:), and Astellas Pharma (ALPMY). These names possess solid fundamentals and are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. So, read on for a closer examination.While the resurgence of COVID-19 cases is driving the demand for vaccines, booster shots, and other related solutions, an aging population is expected to be a key growth driver for the pharmaceutical industry. An increasing patient pool with a plethora of chronic diseases and continued innovations to treat critical conditions should keep driving the industry’s growth this year and beyond.

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR from 2021 – 2025.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on shares of established pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), and Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY). They are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary POWR Ratings system and possess a solid combination of stability and growth attributes.

