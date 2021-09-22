4 No-Brainer Mid-Cap Stocks to Invest in Right Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 No-Brainer Mid-Cap Stocks to Invest in Right Now



Even though concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the Evergrande liquidity crisis could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term, many expect the economy to remain resilient. As such, quality mid-cap stocks Boyd Gaming (NYSE:), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:), Dillard’s (NYSE:), and Atkore (ATKR) could deliver solid returns in the coming months. These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating and favorable value and growth grades in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The major U.S. stock market indexes declined significantly on September 20 on investors’ pessimism surrounding China’s Evergrande Group, which might be on the brink of default. The stock market’s volatility can also be attributed to uncertainty regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering activities and the increase in COVID-19 cases.

However, according to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) in August increased 5.3% from a year earlier and 0.3% from July, less than expected, signaling that inflation may be starting to cool. Furthermore, surprisingly, retail sales rose 0.7% in August despite fears related to the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases.

Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on quality mid-cap stocks Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS), and Atkore Inc. (ATKR). These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. In addition, they possess a solid combination of growth and value attributes.

