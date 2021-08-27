4 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. 4 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now



The ongoing economic recovery, a low-interest-rate environment, and federal stimulus have benefited mid-cap stocks significantly this year. And we think the solid growth prospects and profitability of mid-cap stocks AGC (ASGLY), Isuzu Motors (ISUZY), ICL Group (ICL), and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:) make them safer bets than their large-cap counterparts amid the uncertainties surrounding the economic recovery. So, let’s take a close look at these companies.The stock market has been volatile of late owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, surging inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions. Because concerns over a slowing economic recovery could lead to a market correction in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound mid-cap stocks that have business momentum.

Historically, mid-cap stocks have delivered better returns than large-cap stocks and remained more stable than small-cap stocks. Looking at recent performance, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) delivered 1.6% returns over the past month, outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.2% returns.

So, investors seeking to dodge market volatility could consider betting on mid-cap stocks AGC Inc. (ASGLY), Isuzu Motors Limited (ISUZY), ICL Group Ltd (ICL), and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN). We think these companies are well-positioned to capitalize on their respective industry tailwinds and outperform the broader market.

