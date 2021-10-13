4 Inverse ETFs to Buy If You Believe Robert Kiyosaki Prediction of a Major Market Collapse in October By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Inverse ETFs to Buy If You Believe Robert Kiyosaki Prediction of a Major Market Collapse in October



In concurrence with a few other analysts, Robert Kiyosaki asserted last month that a major market collapse is likely this month. So, if one accepts this prediction, we think inverse ETFs ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG), ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM), and Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) could be good additions one’s portfolio. Read on for an explanation.According to a Factset report, more S&P 500 companies have issued positive EPS guidance for the third quarter. Nevertheless, despite the U.S. Senate’s approval of a compromise bill, which allows for a short-term $480 billion increase in the nation’s debt ceiling and helped the country avoid a debt default, market volatility is very high owing to an inflationary environment and industrial supply chain issues.

According to a Bankrate survey, most top experts believe a stock market correction is likely next year. Moreover, last month, the ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki said, “Giant stock market crash coming October.” Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to invest in inverse ETFs because they profit from a decline in the value of an underlying benchmark.

So, if one agrees with Kiyosaki’s market collapse prediction, one could add inverse ETFs ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG), ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM), and Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) to one’s portfolio.

