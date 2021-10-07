4 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now



As supply chain issues and high inflation are expected to keep the stock market volatile, it could be wise to scoop up shares of quality large-cap stocks such as Cisco (CSCO), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:), HOYA Corporation (HOCPY), and Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:) for more stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary ratings system and have solid profitability attributes.The major stock market indexes attempted a comeback yesterday, as Congress appeared to be nearing a deal that would raise the debt ceiling in the short term and avoid a disastrous government default. In addition, promising data for Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) oral treatment for COVID-19 has provided further support to the market.

However, supply chain issues and high inflation continue to worry investors. According to a Bankrate survey, most top experts believe that a stock market correction is likely within the following year. So, it would be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally strong large-cap stocks amid this market volatility to ensure stable returns.

Large-cap stocks Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), HOYA Corporation (HOCPY), and Mettler-Toledo International Inc . (MTD) have immense potential based on their market dominance and fundamental strength. Also, these stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system and have an ‘A’ grade for Quality. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.

