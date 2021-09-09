4 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now



The stock market is on a winning streak, with the benchmark S&P 500 index recording fresh highs for seven straight months. Given surging investor confidence and strong economic recovery, we think fundamentally sound low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:), Turkcell (TKC), Amarin (NASDAQ:), and Loma Negra (LOMA) could be solid bets now. So, let’s examine these names.September began on a positive note as global stock markets scaled new highs. MSCI’s all-country world index climbed to its fourth intraday high in a row. Decelerating economic growth and rising COVID-19 cases have been offset by a solid vaccination drive and booster-shot approvals, continuing ultra-loose monetary policy, and substantial federal investments in vital sectors.

The benchmark S&P 500 and indexes hit their all-time highs on September 2, reflecting bullish market sentiment.

The benchmark S&P 500 index registered gains for the seventh straight month in August. Given this backdrop, we believe fundamentally sound stocks Wipro Limited (WIT), Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:), Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), and Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina S.A. ADR (LOMA), which are currently trading at less than $10, could be solid bets now.

Continue reading on StockNews