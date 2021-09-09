Home Business 4 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now By StockNews

4 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. 4 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now

The stock market is on a winning streak, with the benchmark S&P 500 index recording fresh highs for seven straight months. Given surging investor confidence and strong economic recovery, we think fundamentally sound low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:), Turkcell (TKC), Amarin (NASDAQ:), and Loma Negra (LOMA) could be solid bets now. So, let’s examine these names.September began on a positive note as global stock markets scaled new highs. MSCI’s all-country world index climbed to its fourth intraday high in a row. Decelerating economic growth and rising COVID-19 cases have been offset by a solid vaccination drive and booster-shot approvals, continuing ultra-loose monetary policy, and substantial federal investments in vital sectors.

The benchmark S&P 500 and indexes hit their all-time highs on September 2, reflecting bullish market sentiment.

The benchmark S&P 500 index registered gains for the seventh straight month in August. Given this backdrop, we believe fundamentally sound stocks Wipro Limited (WIT), Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:), Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), and Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina S.A. ADR (LOMA), which are currently trading at less than $10, could be solid bets now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©