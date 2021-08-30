Home Business 4 Extraction Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Surge By StockNews

4 Extraction Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Surge

Matilda Colman
Oil prices are increasing, with demand for fuel now at its highest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing demand and short-term supply bottlenecks due to Hurricane Ida are currently driving the rally in oil prices Therefore, we think the shares of extraction companies SilverBow (SBOW), VAALCO (EGY), Amplify Energy (NYSE:), and Barnwell (BRN) should benefit significantly in the near term. Let’s discuss.
With fuel demand rising to its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, prices witnessed a golden cross last week, which has happened only three times since the beginning of this century. A robust oil price rally has usually followed such uptrends. Analysts forecast oil prices to rally about 50%. Despite concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant, unprecedented fuel demand is expected to help the energy sector thrive.

Also, U.S. gasoline futures have risen slightly due to the impact of hurricane Ida in the Southern United States and Mexico. Fifteen percent of the total U.S. oil imports are from Gulf of Mexico refineries, which have been closed temporarily ahead of the hurricane, causing oil prices to rise.

Given the surging oil prices, we think leading extraction stocks SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:), VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY), Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), and Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) are poised to rally in the coming months.

