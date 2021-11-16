4 ESG Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Socially Conscious Investors By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 ESG Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Socially Conscious Investors



At a time when increased consumer awareness has made healthcare and sustainability of almost equally high concerns to consumers and some investors, we think it would be wise for socially conscious investors to scoop up shares of quality ESG healthcare stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:). Let’s discuss.Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has not only introduced versatility and inclusiveness into corporate board rooms, it has also provided many retail investors with opportunities to make investments consistent with their values. According to Morningstar, U.S. sustainable funds generated $15.7 billion in net inflows in the third quarter of 2021. Also, BlackRock’s iShares has predicted that investment in this space will grow to $1 trillion by 2030.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed consumers’ outlook to now value healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. It is no longer exclusively physical health that consumers are seeking. Instead, holistic development that includes environmental health, food health, mental health, and social health are in much greater demand. The pandemic has accelerated trends in health and sustainability, thereby driving changes in consumer behavior. Furthermore, the global healthcare cloud computing market, which can be viewed as a branch of the sustainable healthcare industry, is expected to grow at a 28.5% CAGR CAGR between 2020 – 2026.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise for socially conscious investors to bet on fundamentally strong ESG healthcare stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY).

Continue reading on StockNews