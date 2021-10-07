4 Energy Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Energy Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now



Energy was the only sector to deliver solid returns in September, owing to rising oil and gas prices. As demand is expected to skyrocket in the winter, the prices of the energy will likely move higher. Energy infrastructure stocks Western Midstream (WES), Flowserve (FLS), Holly Energy (HEP), and Star Group (SGU) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.Despite the market being significantly volatile in September, owing to various economic factors, controlled supply and high demand for oil and gas led to a price increase for these commodities. In its meeting this week, OPEC, and its allies, have decided to stick to their previous plan of gradually increasing oil production and declined the need to ramp up production. As a result, traded above $79 a barrel this week, the highest since 2014. Today, U.S. closed at $5.68, representing a gain of 125% from the level seen a year ago.

The demand for oil and natural gas is expected to increase as winter approaches, increasing prices. This should significantly benefit energy infrastructure companies, among others. Investor interest in the energy sector is evident from the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE (NYSE:)) 15% gains over the past month versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 2.5% loss.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to bet on energy infrastructure stocks Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:), and Star Group, L.P. (SGU).

