4 Cars Stocks Better Than Lucid Group in the POWR Ratings By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Cars Stocks Better Than Lucid Group in the POWR Ratings



Lucid Group (LCID) has had a great run this year. Over the past year, the stock has returned 283%, but it appears to be trading at an unreasonable valuation now. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet instead on auto stocks Volkswagen (DE:) (VWAGY), Honda Motor (HMC), BRP Inc . (NASDAQ:), and Rev Group (REVG), which have better ratings than LCID in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. Read on.New-age automobile manufacturer Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), which is based in Newark, Calif., has been in the news for some time now. The company recently began deliveries of its highly anticipated Lucid Air sedan. The company plans to sell 20,000 cars in 2022. It is also planning to start production of its SUV in 2023.

But although the company’s ambitious plans look good on paper, the semiconductor chip shortage, which has been plaguing the prospects of the automobile industry this year, could force LCID to place the on-time delivery of its cars on the backseat. Also, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) analyst Adam Jonas, the stock is overvalued. He has rated LCID as underweight, with a $12 price target for the next 12 months, indicating a potential 67.7% decline.

LCID has an overall F rating in our POWR Ratings system, which equates to a Strong Sell. Therefore, we think that instead of LCID, it could be wise to bet on quality automobile stocks Volkswagen AG (OTC:), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), BRP Inc. (DOOO), and Rev Group Inc. (REVG). They are better rated in our proprietary rating system.

Continue reading on StockNews