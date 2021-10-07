4 Buy-Rated Stocks Led By Women CEOs By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Buy-Rated Stocks Led By Women CEOs



Women leadership is growing in the corporate world. Take a look at Oracle (ORCL), Anthem (ANTM), General Dynamics (GD), and Best Buy (BBY), which have female CEOs and could be solid additions to your portfolio.Despite the many challenges due to gender inequality, women are increasingly rising in the ranks to leadership roles. Today, several well-known organizations are run by female CEOs. According to the latest Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey, in partnership with LeanIn.Org, women have done more to support their teams compared to men at the same level amid the pandemic. The largest study of women in corporate America revealed that women continue to take on extra workloads to help their organizations navigate the pandemic-led challenges.

The steady progress of women’s power in the global business world is apparent from the all-time high number of women running businesses on the Fortune 500 this year. There are 41 women leaders on the list this year. Moreover, investors’ have been rewarded in investing in women-led companies, which is evident from the SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF’s (SHE) 31.17% gain over the past year versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 28.73% returns.

Investors seeking to benefit from the power of women leaders should bet on shares of well-known female-led companies, such as Oracle Corporation (NYSE:), Anthem, Inc. (ANTM), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:), and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:).

