4 Buy-rated Software Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio By StockNews

Ongoing digitalization in almost every industry, and the unabating remote working trend, should drive the demand for advanced and efficient software products and solutions. Therefore, we believe fundamentally sound software stocks National Instruments (NASDAQ:), Commvault (CVLT), Progress Software (NASDAQ:), and American Software (NASDAQ:) could be solid bets now. Let’s discuss.Because almost all industries are now undergoing a digital transformation, and enterprises are pressing on with remote working structures, the demand for advanced software solutions is rising.

Moreover, growing interest in big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence makes the industry’s prospects bright. Indeed, the global software market is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to $823.71 billion by 2026.

Therefore, we believe fundamentally sound software stocks National Instruments Corporation (NATI), Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), Progress Software Corporation (PRGS), and American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) could be solid bets to cash in on the industry tailwinds. Further, our proprietary POWR Ratings system has recommended these stocks as a ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy.’

