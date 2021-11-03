4 Beaten Up Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Beaten Up Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip



While impressive corporate earnings reports have helped the major stock market indexes rally lately, some quality stocks have experienced a price dip and are trading below their recent highs. Given their impressive latest developments, Meta Platforms (FB), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and Intel (INTC) are expected to deliver solid returns in the coming months. So, we think it could be wise to bet on them now on the dip on their prices. Read on.Although impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, job growth, and healthy consumer spending have buoyed market sentiment lately and helped drive the major benchmark indexes to record highs, some quality stocks have suffered price declines on concerns over market volatility, which has been triggered by lingering economic issues.

Expected Fed monetary policy tightening, supply chain constraints, and rising inflation is keeping investors up at night. But the ongoing digital transformation across industries, consistent product innovations, and rising demand for their products and services should help beaten-up stocks Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB), Visa Inc . (NYSE:), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:), and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) to a significant rebound.

Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to deliver decent upside in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to invest in these mega-cap players now on their recent dips.

