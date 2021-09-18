$3M Worth ETH Stolen From SushiSwap’s MISO Token Platform By CoinQuora

© Reuters. $3M Worth ETH Stolen From SushiSwap’s MISO Token Platform



864 ETH was stolen from SushiSwap’s MISO token platform.

This attack type is related to open source software libraries.

Developers of SushiSwap believe that the hack is created by Eratos.

SushiSwap‘s developer reported that 864 ETH worth about $3 million was stolen from the MISO token platform.

As per SushiSwap CTO Joseph Delong, an attacker exploited a risk in the MISO platform at the NFT token sale auction. More so, an anonymous contractor utilizing the AristoK3 alias on Github injected malicious code in the MISO frontend, Delong explains.

Moreover, DeLonge added a link to the ETH address. From which 864.8 ETH was moved in the afternoon of September 16. In fact, Etherscan has specified the address as ‘linked to a hack’. In addition, the attackers change the contract address to one that is under his control.

