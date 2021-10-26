3M posts 7% rise in third-quarter revenue By Reuters

(Reuters) – Diversified manufacturer 3M Co posted a 7.1% rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by higher demand for its consumer as well as safety and industrial products. Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to $1.434 billion, or $2.45 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.430 billion, or $2.45 per share, a year earlier.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. The company has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra masks in response to the country’s novel coronavirus outbreak. P

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.