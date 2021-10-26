3M posts 7% rise in third-quarter revenue By Reuters

(Reuters) – Diversified manufacturer 3M Co posted a 7.1% rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by higher demand for its consumer as well as safety and industrial products. Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to $1.434 billion, or $2.45 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.430 billion, or $2.45 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $8.94 billion from $8.35 billion a year earlier.
