& # 39; The masked singer & # 39; unmask the flame

"The masked singer"Season 3 returned with a new episode on Wednesday, February 5. After a great revelation that the Robot, which was eliminated in the first episode, was a rapper little Wayne, other contestants would be unmasked at the end of the episode.

The first singer to go on stage was Llama, who sang "It & # 39; s Not Unusual" for Tom jones. Following him was Miss Monster. She offered an impressive performance of Bobbie GentryIt's "fancy."

Later, White Tiger showed his skills by pronouncing "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark Y The Funky Bunch. As for Kangaroo, she opted for "You know I'm not good" for Amy Winehouse.

Concluding the night was Turtle, who performed "Say You Won & # 39; t Let Go" for Jaime Arturo.

After the audience and the panelists, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken jeong Y Jenny McCarthy, voted for their favorites of the night, it was announced that Llama should be sent home. Then, Llama revealed himself as a comedian Drew CareyWho is known for hosting "The Price Is Right" and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?".

Carey told Entertainment Weekly that he wasn't upset about being eliminated. "It's like you're doing karaoke at an office party and giving you a little joke trophy that you could put in your cubicle," he admitted. "That's how I treated him. There's no way you can take this show seriously as a talent show for singing."

"I thought it was going to be a quick trip," Carey told Variety. "After passing the first round, everything else was salsa … I like to bring a song. I knew I wasn't going to win that contest. There's no way to watch that show and take it seriously, really. When you have Wayne Brady Y Stamp and whoever is there, I'm not going to win against those people in a singing program! "

"But as for having fun and having fun, I can do that." "And I'm quite aware of myself. I watched the program and I know why they have someone like me in the program. They always have an old darling. I knew how long it would last!"