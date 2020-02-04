& # 39; Spinning Out & # 39; de Kaya Scodelario is eliminated after a season

The Netflix series, created by former competitive skater Samantha Stratton, revolves around an ambitious skater who is forced to form a team with a bad boy.
Kaya Scodelario Y January jonesThe ice skating drama has been eliminated by Netflix bosses.
Kaya replaced Emma Roberts in "Spinning", which revolved around an ambitious skater who is forced to team up with a bad boy when an injury ends his dreams of ice dancing.
The series was launched on the broadcast site at the beginning of the year (2020), but failed to obtain high ratings.
"Spinning Out" was created by Samantha Stratton, a former competitive skater.
