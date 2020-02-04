& # 39; Ray Donovan & # 39; officially canceled

Show time

The Showtime television series starring Live Schreiber and Jon Voight will not return for another season after concluding the seventh installment in January.

T.V. series "Ray Donovan"It's done: the last finale of the seventh season was the last episode of the popular drama.

Liev SchreiberThe program will not return for an eighth planned season, with the network bosses on Showtime confirming that the series has "concluded its career."

"After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded his Showtime career," the statement said. "We are proud that the series has ended in the middle of such a strong audience and with such a powerful note. Our most sincere thanks to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and all the cast and crew, past and present, for his dedicated work. "

Showtime entertainment co-chair Gary Levine hinted that the drama was coming to an end during a Television Critics Association event last month, January 2020.

The seventh season ended on January 19, 2020.