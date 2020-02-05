& # 39; Parasite & # 39; favored to win the best film in the Oscar survey

NEON

In addition to choosing the film directed by Bong Joon-ho in & # 39; 1917 & # 39 ;, moviegoers have also selected Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh for the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress honors.

"Parasite"will win the Best Film Award at the Oscars on Sunday February 9 if users of the Fandango movie website get their way.

More than 2,000 moviegoers, who use the site to watch trailers and interviews and book movie tickets, participated in the Fandango Oscars survey and declared "Parasite", the movie of the year, slightly exceeding "1917", While "jester","Once upon a time in Hollywood"Y"Little Women (2019)"complete the first five with 10 percent or more of the votes.

They also elected the director of "Parasite" Bong Joon-ho as Best Director, ahead of Sam Mendes and Quentin Tarantino.

Fandango users also expect some surprises in the acting categories, delivering the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress honors to the co-stars of "Little Women (2019)". Saoirse Ronan Y Florence Pugh. Most Oscar experts predict Renee Zellweger Y Laura Dern will win these awards for their roles in "Judy"Y"Marriage history".

And the voters of Fandango went with the majority regarding the categories of Best Actor and Supporting Actor, choosing the leadership "Joker" Joaquin Phoenix and star of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Brad Pitt.