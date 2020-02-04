& # 39; Iowa caucus disaster & # 39 ;: what went wrong | USA news

Nearly 1,700 precinct caucus sites, tens of thousands of people and 10 US Democratic candidates 2020. UU. The beginning of the Iowa Democratic assemblies on Monday night seemed to erupt without major problems. However, that was until hours passed without results, forcing the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) to announce that there was a problem.

The results are not yet available. Partial counts are expected on Tuesday at 4pm local time (22:00 GMT), but the problems Iowa faced on Monday are becoming clearer.

This is what we know about what went wrong.

What was the problem?

The problem, according to the IDP, was with the code in a mobile phone application that uses the seals to report results.

IDP President Troy Price said in a statement that the delay in reporting the results was not due to a hack, and that independent cybersecurity consultants had tested the systems in preparation for the committees.

"We have all indications that our systems were safe and there was no cybersecurity intrusion," Price said.

A precinct worker documents the process with her phone while Iowa Caucus precinct workers count the paper ballots after a Democratic presidential meeting at the West Des Moines Christian Church in West Des Moines, Iowa (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

But he added: "While the application was recording data accurately, it only reported partial data. We determined that this was due to a coding problem in the reporting system."

He noted that the problem had been solved and that "the problem of reporting the application did not affect the ability of the presidents of the precincts to report the data accurately."

Why was an application used?

The Iowa caucus is not a voting system: Democrats vote by performing at gyms, churches, mosques and other designated locations throughout the state, and for the first time around the world to physically join in groups to show their support for your favorite candidate

They go through two rounds. In the first round, each candidate must have 15 percent of the people to be viable for the next round. If their candidate is not viable in the first round, they can walk and join another group or, if it is close to viability, try to convince others from other non-viable groups to join their side.

It was expected that many venues would enter the results of these rounds into a new mobile application, designed specifically for committees. But as a precinct president told KCCI Des Moines, the application did not allow him to enter the number of participants in the second round.

Precinct captain Carl Voss, from Des Moines, Iowa, holds his iPhone showing the Iowa Democratic Party caucus report application (Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo)

Waukee Precinct 2 president Tina Weber told the local news channel that the application had "useful,quot; instructions. "He is very skilled," he said. But when he reached the second round in the application, he said he could not enter the number of participants who supported Andrew Yang. Because of this problem with the application, she said: "I ended up with more people than real people there."

The application was developed by Shadow Inc, a Washington-based company headed by CEO Gerard Niemira, who previously worked on the Hillary Clinton campaign.

State campaign financing disclosures show that IDP paid two Shadow fees in November and December 2019, for a total of $ 63,000, for web development and travel.

Shadow Inc said in a statement on Twitter that it regretted the delay in reporting the caucuses on Monday night, but "the problem did not affect the outcome data of the underlying caucus."

He added that the company "had already corrected the underlying technological problem."

Was the application tested correctly?

The IDP argues that its "systems were tested by independent cybersecurity consultants,quot; in preparation for Monday's meetings.

But Douglas Jones, a professor of computer science at the University of Iowa, told Al Jazeera that he had researched the application in recent months and was increasingly worried about it.

He said the IDP had been reserved about the application, and said that political parties should be more transparent, given that their role in the electoral process is established by law, and the decisions they make can alter the structure of the government.

In the period prior to the Iowa assemblies, he anticipated that it would be impossible to properly test the software before the actual vote. "The risk of failing with a & # 39; live test & # 39; is very high, and without a realistic test, I can't imagine relying on that software," he said.

With almost 1,700 enclosures in Iowa, I knew that even in the venues where the people who ran them were extremely well trained and prepared, they would probably make mistakes.

"That proves a much more thorough system than any planned test. It means that simulating that environment without a real choice would be extraordinarily difficult and expensive," he said.

"So, when you implement software that will face that kind of test, you must be extremely careful. And it seems that you were not always careful."

"I think they were too confident and with few resources, and that combination is dangerous," he said of the internally displaced. He said it would have been cheaper and more reliable to hire telephone operators to do the same job.

On the last campaign day for Iowa assemblies, political merchandise is on sale at Ray Gun, a popular store with a special political section in Des Moines, Iowa (Craig Lassig / EPA)

He added that, in general, there will always be a long list of security concerns with the applications involved in the committees and elections. When a user downloads an application, they must rely on the source from which they download it. And once it's on your phone, the application is vulnerable to all those other free applications you downloaded that could be monitoring it, for advertising purposes or other dire reasons.

He explained that any application that can be downloaded would communicate with a server, so someone with bad intentions could download the same application and attack that server.

Ultimately, whether due to a human error or an external attacker, if a vote is misinformed, it can lead candidates to withdraw by mistake from the race. If that happens, it's too late for that candidate to recover, Jones said.

"The entire primary process, from the Iowa assemblies to the National Convention has that associated risk because the unofficial results they report at each stage of the process are used by the candidates to make important decisions about their campaigns in the next round of the race ", said.

Jones said he was nervous about any other committee or election that would use applications to register or report votes. "Voting on the cell phone, we are simply not there," he said.

What else happened

Some enclosures also had trouble reporting the results by phone.

Shawn Sebastian, Secretary of the Caucus for District 1-1 of Story County, tweeted that it took him more than two hours to report the results of his constituency by telephone. He clarified to Al Jazeera that his seal did not use the application to report results, only the phone, and said there were also initial problems to download it.

"Give the problems, we plan to simply report by phone," Sebastian told Al Jazeera.

His call finally came a little after 11 p.m. local time.

"It took almost 20 minutes to inform," he tweeted. "Starting to understand why I was waiting so long."

These are the results that I have been trying to report for about 2 hours. I was on hold for about 90 minutes, CNN wanted to interview about my experience, and at that moment I was on hold … but I couldn't get on fast enough and they hung me up. I am back on hold. – Shawn Sebastian 🐺🐴 (@shawnsebastian) February 4, 2020

The IDP has not commented directly on the problems with the telephone line. The party had not responded to Al Jazeera's request for comments at the time of publication.

How are the results verified?

While the IDP investigated the problem, its staff executed a backup plan and entered the data manually. "This took longer than expected," said the IDP.

The IDP investigation determined that the underlying data collected by the application was "solid."

A precinct worker counts the Iowa Democratic Caucus votes by hand, as the results of the caucus are counted manually after a Democratic presidential caucus at the West Des Moines Christian Church in West Des Moines, Iowa (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

"Due to the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the application and used to calculate the Equivalents of State Delegates are valid and accurate. The results of the seal level are still reported to the IDP."

The IDP is using technology systems, results photos and a paper trail to validate the results, IDP communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement.

The Associated Press reported that volunteers and Democratic Party employees were sent to the entire state to gather paper results to verify the results.

What happens next?

The IDP said it planned to announce at least 50 percent of all caucus results at 4pm local time (22:00 GMT). It is not clear at what time the final results will be announced.

The problem in the Iowa caucuses has worried many that a similar problem may arise in the Nevada caucuses, scheduled for February 22.

The Nevada Democratic Party said it was confident that the same problem would not persist.

"NV Dems can say with confidence that what happened at the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22," said William McCurdy II, Democratic president of the state of Nevada in a statement.

"We will not be using the same application or provider used in the Iowa caucus," said McCurdy II. "We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and we are currently evaluating the best way forward."

What about New Hampshire?

The next Democratic competition is the New Hampshire primary on February 11. Similar to Iowa, the way New Hampshire votes can have a great effect on the rest of the race.

But the difference is that the Iowa assemblies are led by party officials who do not have as much experience as the state and local elections staff who will lead the New Hampshire primaries, ProPublica said. Due to the concern for the misdirected committees, the 2020 Democratic contest has fewer caucus and more primary races compared to 2016.

Monday's chaos has revitalized the debate over whether Iowa should hold primaries.