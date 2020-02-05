& # 39; Doctor Strange 2 & # 39; close to catching Sam Raimi as director

%MINIFYHTMLefd4426ff067ee51d2e62331387e872b11% %MINIFYHTMLefd4426ff067ee51d2e62331387e872b12%

Walt Disney Pictures / WENN

The director of & # 39; Spider-Man & # 39; is in talks with Marvel Studios to direct & # 39; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness & # 39; after Scott Derrickson resigned due to & # 39; creative differences & # 39 ;.

More than a decade after successfully bringing Spider-Man's story to the big screen, Sam Raimi is about to re-enter Marvel Universe. The filmmaker has been named potential director of "Strange doctor in the madness multiverse".

According to Variety, who first reported the news, the 60-year-old director is currently in talks with Marvel Studios for the concert. He is promoted to replace Scott Derrickson, who left the position of director in January of this year due to "creative differences."

"Marvel and I mutually agreed to separate from Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse due to creative differences," Derrickson confirmed his departure through Instagram. "I am grateful for our collaboration," he continued, adding that he would remain in the project as an executive producer.

The film's production will begin in May 2020 and Marvel has stated that they do not expect this change to be affected by the change of directors. The study, however, has not commented on Raimi's possible participation in the "Strange doctor" continuation.

Raimi is no stranger to the Marvel superhero, since he directed "Spiderman"trilogy for Sony Pictures, with Tobey Maguire as the web-slinger also known as Peter Parker. The filmmaker, also known for creating the cult horror series "Evil Dead", returned to his roots by directing the 2009 supernatural horror film. "Drag Me to Hell"His last concert was for 2013"Oz the great and powerful".

Since then he has focused on his role as a producer, with his work on other horror films, including 2013 "Evil Dead"restart, 2015"Elf"2019"Crawl"and 2020"Resentment"movie.

Benedict Cumberbatch is on board to repeat his role as Sorcerer Supreme, also known as the main character in the sequel to "Doctor Strange", with Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is expected to appear in the film. Jade Bartlett was hired in October as the writer of "Doctor Strange 2," which will premiere on May 7, 2021 in the United States.