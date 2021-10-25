38 People Who Are Almost In Their 50s

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

The grey beards and grey hair really get me.


Justin Paget / Getty Images

Table of Contents

Rider Strong, he’s 41.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And Josh Hartnett? Well, he’s 43.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Basically, you’re old.


Lisafx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

But that’s not all.


Carterdayne / Getty Images

Soooo, the other day I learned Eminem just turned 49.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

I found out Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys just turned 50.


Mario Magnani / Getty Images

And Snoop Dogg? He turned 50 today.

Happy 50th Snoop!


Denise Truscello / Getty Images for RMG

That’s when I realized I’m on death’s door because *so* many celebrities we grew up with are nearly or are over 50.


Shapecharge / Getty Images

Let’s start with people who are 47, because I swear we’ll blink and they’ll be 50.


Shapecharge / Getty Images

Tyra Banks is 47.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here’s what she looks like now:

Lil Kim is also 47.


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

And here’s what she looks like now:

Steve-O is 47.


Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:

Bayside’s finest, Mark Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen are 47 too.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here’s what they look like today:


Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Posh and Sporty are 47.


David Corio / Redferns / Getty Images

Here’s what Victoria looks like:

And here’s what Mel C looks like:

Nick Lachey is 47.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like today:

Breckin Meyer of Road Trip fame is 47.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:

And here’s what she looks like now:


Rich Fury / WireImage / Getty Images

Gabrielle Union-Wade is 48.

And here’s what she looks like today:

Juliette Lewis is 48.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s what she looks like today:

Pharrell is 48.


Christina Radish / Redferns / Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like today:

Carson Daly is 48 too.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Here’s what he looks like today:

Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 is 49.

And here’s what he looks like today:

He actually just found out he’s cancer free.

Cameron Diaz is 49.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here’s what she looks like today:

Geri Halliwell is the oldest member of the Spice Girls at 49.

And here’s what she looks like today:

Ricky Martin is also 49.


Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like today.

Chris Kirkpatrick is the oldest member of NSYNC at 50.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:

Johnny Knoxville is 50.


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:

Missy Elliott is 50.


Al Pereira / Getty Images

And here’s what she looks like now:

Tyson Beckford is 50.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:


Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Tom Green is 50.


Bob Carey / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:

Lil Jon is 50.


Bob Carey / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:

Myspace Tom is 50.


Michael S. Schwartz / WireImage / Getty  Images

And here’s what he looks like now:

Jay-Z is 51.


Al Pereira / Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

So is Sean Diddy Combs.


Al Pereira / Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now with his six kids:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Nookie aficionado, Fred Durst, is 51.


Markus Cuff / Corbis via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Fat Joe is 51.


Al Pereira / Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like today:

Sean Hayes is 51.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like now:

Brendan Fraser is 52.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like today:


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

David Boreanaz is 52.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s what he looks like today:


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani is 52.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here’s what she looks like today:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is 52.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here’s what she looks like today:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

And last but not least, Paul Rudd. He’s 52.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And he looks exactly the same as he did when he was 20.

Bye!


Jlph / Getty Images/Image Source

