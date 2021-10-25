38 People Who Are Almost In Their 50s

The grey beards and grey hair really get me.
And Josh Hartnett? Well, he’s 43.
Basically, you’re old.
But that’s not all.
Soooo, the other day I learned Eminem just turned 49.
I found out Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys just turned 50.
And Snoop Dogg? He turned 50 today.
Happy 50th Snoop!
That’s when I realized I’m on death’s door because *so* many celebrities we grew up with are nearly or are over 50.
Let’s start with people who are 47, because I swear we’ll blink and they’ll be 50.
Tyra Banks is 47.
And here’s what she looks like now:
Lil Kim is also 47.
And here’s what she looks like now:
Steve-O is 47.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Bayside’s finest, Mark Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen are 47 too.
And here’s what they look like today:
Posh and Sporty are 47.
Here’s what Victoria looks like:
And here’s what Mel C looks like:
Nick Lachey is 47.
And here’s what he looks like today:
Breckin Meyer of Road Trip fame is 47.
And here’s what he looks like now:
And here’s what she looks like now:
Gabrielle Union-Wade is 48.
And here’s what she looks like today:
Juliette Lewis is 48.
And here’s what she looks like today:
Pharrell is 48.
And here’s what he looks like today:
Carson Daly is 48 too.
Here’s what he looks like today:
Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 is 49.
And here’s what he looks like today:
He actually just found out he’s cancer free.
Cameron Diaz is 49.
And here’s what she looks like today:
Geri Halliwell is the oldest member of the Spice Girls at 49.
And here’s what she looks like today:
Ricky Martin is also 49.
And here’s what he looks like today.
Chris Kirkpatrick is the oldest member of NSYNC at 50.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Johnny Knoxville is 50.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Missy Elliott is 50.
And here’s what she looks like now:
Tyson Beckford is 50.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Tom Green is 50.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Lil Jon is 50.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Myspace Tom is 50.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Jay-Z is 51.
And here’s what he looks like now:
So is Sean Diddy Combs.
And here’s what he looks like now with his six kids:
Nookie aficionado, Fred Durst, is 51.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Fat Joe is 51.
And here’s what he looks like today:
Sean Hayes is 51.
And here’s what he looks like now:
Brendan Fraser is 52.
And here’s what he looks like today:
David Boreanaz is 52.
And here’s what he looks like today:
Gwen Stefani is 52.
And here’s what she looks like today:
Jennifer Lopez is 52.
And here’s what she looks like today:
And last but not least, Paul Rudd. He’s 52.
And he looks exactly the same as he did when he was 20.
Bye!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!