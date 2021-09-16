38 Movies To Get Excited About

Honestly, just move into a movie theater at this point.


Directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, this sequel follows Anthony, an artist living with his girlfriend, gallery owner Brianna, in Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood. After discovering the tragic backstory behind “Candyman” — the area’s most prolific urban legend — Anthony looks to explore the horror icon in his artwork, but things…don’t go well.

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen.

When it premieres: Aug. 27 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


The latest entry into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows the charismatic Shang-Chi — a martial arts master on the run from the life he once knew. However, when he’s suddenly confronted with his past, he can no longer avoid his destiny and must rise to the greatness he was always meant for. Also, Morris. If you know, you know.

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung

When it premieres: Sept. 3 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


This jukebox musical reimagining of the beloved fairytale sees Cinderella as an ambitious dressmaker with big dreams of opening her own shop. It’s colorful, fun, and also, the cast is positively stacked.

Starring:  Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan

When it premieres: Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime

Watch the trailer here!

4.

We Need to Do Something


In the aftermath of a tornado, a dysfunctional family seeks shelter in a bathroom — but it turns out the evil lurking in the bathroom is far more terrifying than the storm outside.

Starring: Sierra McCormick, Vinessa Shaw, Pat Healy, and Ozzy Osbourne

When it premieres: Sept. 3 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

5.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali


Based on the 2016 book Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, this incredible documentary chronicles the unlikely and ultimately tragic friendship between Malcom X and Muhammad Ali.

When it premieres: Sept. 9 on Netflix

Watch the trailer here!

6.

The Card Counter


This crime drama follows an ex-military interrogator recently turned gambler who just can’t seem to outrun his past. When he sets out to help a young man hellbent on revenge against a mutual enemy, things get dicey. Also, again, this cast, though.

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe

When it premieres: Sept. 10 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


The story follows Madison, a woman with an unfortunate condition: She sees “shocking visions of grisly murders.” However, as Madison learns more and more about her past, it quickly becomes apparent that she’s being haunted by more than just “visions” — and that’s all I’m going to tell you, because, seriously, you wouldn’t believe me anyway, so just watch it.

Starring:  Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White

When it premieres: Sept. 10 in theaters and on HBO Max

Watch the trailer here!

8.

Queenpins


A bored housewife and her B.F.F. concoct a coupon-clipping-club based plan that results in scamming corporations out of millions of dollars — all while a loss-prevention officer and U.S. postal inspector are hot on their trail.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Bebe Rexha, and Vince Vaughn

When it premieres: Sept. 10 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

9.

Come From Away


Set one week after the attacks on September 11, 2001, this Canadian stage musical tells the true story of what transpired after 38 planes were ordered to unexpectedly land in the small town of Gander, located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The story documents the days and lives of the real people of the town who helped feed and shelter 7,000 stranded travelers.

Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Beverley Bass, De’Lon Grant, and Joel Hatch 

When it premieres: Sept. 10 on Apple TV+

Watch the trailer here!

10.

Nightbooks


After a little boy is captured by a witch, he realizes the only way he can escape is with the help of a servant and his knack for telling spooky stories. Will they be able to escape the witch’s terrifying labyrinth? IDK! You’ve gotta watch to find out!

Starring:  Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, and Krysten Ritter

When it premieres: Sept. 15 on Netflix

Watch the trailer here!

11.

Blue Bayou


This drama tells the story of a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in Louisiana who’s struggling to make a better life for his beloved wife and step-daughter. However, things prove to be even more difficult when he’s confronted with his past after learning he may be deported.

Starring: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien, Linh Dan Pham, Sydney Kowalske, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Emory Cohen

When it premieres: Sept. 17 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

12.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye


Based on the 2000’s documentary of the same name, this film details the history of controversial televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker, and their wild rise to fame. Honestly, just give Jessica Chastain that Oscar nomination now.

Starring:  Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and Vincent D’Onofrio

When it premieres: Sept. 17 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

13.

Cry Macho


At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood continues to make feature films while at the age of 30, every bone in my body cracks when I stand up, but hey, that’s life. Anyway, in his latest neo-Western (an adaptation of the 1975 novel by the same name), he portrays a retired rodeo star who is tasked with reuniting a young man with his father in Mexico.

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, and Dwight Yoakam

When it premieres: Sept. 17 in theaters and on HBO Max

Watch the trailer here!


This is the part where I’m supposed to tell you what this movie is about, but honestly, if you’re a Sopranos fan, this one’s already on your radar and frankly I’d rather use this time to talk about the fact that I can’t get over how much Michael Gandolfini looks like his father (James Gandolfini), which makes it difficult for me to focus. Yes, I know how genetics work, but still, you can’t deny it’s a little freaky!

Starring: Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga

When it premieres: Sept. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max

Watch the trailer here!


This coming-of-age musical follows Evan — an outcast with with Social Anxiety Disorder — whose life is flipped upside down when an unfortunate mix-up causes the parents of a classmate who recently committed suicide to believe Evan was his only friend.

Starring: Ben Platt,  Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes

When it premieres: Sept. 24 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

16.

The Addams Family 2


Dun-nuh-nuh-nuh *snap, snap* Dun-nuh-nuh-nuh *snap, snap* Dun-nuh-nuh-nuh, Dun-nuh-nuh-nuh, Dun-nuh-nuh-nuh *snap, snap* (seriously, what else do you need to know?!).

Starring:  Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Bill Hader, and Wallace Shawn

When it premieres: Oct. 1 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

17.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage


Eddie Brock and his symbiote buddy are back in this sequel to the 2018 film! This time, Eddie is looking to revamp his career as an investigative journalist, landing an interview with serial killer Cletus Kasady — who just so happens to have a lil’ symbiote issue of his own.

Starring:  Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson

When it premieres: Oct. 1 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


A young girl moves from Hawaii to small-town in Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but things go south quickly when her classmates suddenly begin dropping like flies right before graduation.

Starring:  Sydney Park and Theodore Pellerin

When it premieres: Oct. 6 on Netflix

Watch the trailer here!


James Bond is back at it again and more epic than ever in the latest installment in the beloved franchise. Having left his violent life as a spy, James is forced back into active duty when an old colleague enlists his help in the finding a missing scientist. Action! Adventure! Romance! You already know it’ll have everything.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik 

When it premieres: Oct. 8 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


A couple in Iceland are put in the odd situation of care-taking for a strange creature, which eventually derails their relationship. Go for the spooky horror vibes, stay for the small lamb child in jeans and a coat.

Starring: Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snaer Gudnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson

When it premieres: Oct. 8 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


Based on a true story, the film follows Marguerite de Carrouges, the wife of knight Jean de Carrouges in 14th century France. The Carrouges’ serene married life is shattered when Jean’s squire, Jacques Le Gris, is accused of assaulting Marguerite while Jean is away. The incident culminates in Jean challenging Jacques to a duel to the death — which, as the title insinuates, was the last officially recognized judicial duel in France.

Starring: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck

When it premieres: Oct. 15 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


Michael Myers is back and just as flame retardant as ever in this highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s smash reboot, Halloween. In the latest entry, Laurie Strode leads the hunt to find the ever elusive, ever evil ~shape~ as he continues his reign of terror.

Starring:  Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Anthony Michael Hall, and Thomas Mann

When it premieres: Oct. 15 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

23.

Ron’s Gone Wrong


In a future where tiny, adorable lil’ robots are children’s best friends, Ron quickly discovers his tiny, adorable lil’ robot might be…not quite right. Mischief ensues. Also, look at his lil’ hat! I love him already!

Starring:  Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, and Rob Delaney

When it premieres: Oct. 22 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


Our story (based on the 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name) follows Paul Atreides — son of Duke Leto Atreides and Lady Jessica. He’s a messiah of sorts who dreams of his future. His family accepts a stewardship on the planet Arrakis — a dangerous desert planet nicknamed “Dune” — to find the most valuable resource in the universe: a drug known simply as “spice.”

Starring:  Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem

When it premieres: Oct. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max

Watch the trailer here!


When a fashion design student drifts off to dreamland every night, she is ~mysteriously~ brought back in time to the 1960’s, where she appears to inhabit the life of Sandy, a glamorous performer with A+ hair. However — being that this is a horror movie — nothing is as simple or magical as it seems, and these dreams may exist for a darker intent.

Starring:  Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terence Stamp

When it premieres: Oct. 29 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


After a dangerous outlaw learns his nemesis has been released from jail, he seeks to reunite his badass gang to exact some long-overdue revenge. Also, again y’all, THIS CAST, THOUGH?!

Starring: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and Regina King

When it premieres: Nov. 3 on Netflix

Watch the trailer here!


In this sure-to-be-an-Academy-Award-nominee, we see a “reimagining” of what may have occurred during the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate as Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage slowly began to crumble amid rumors of affairs and divorce.

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins

When it premieres: Nov. 5 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


A secret legion of immortal human beings stationed on Earth are called into action to battle evil Deviants, who have surfaced on the planet as a result of both Thanos and the Avengers repeated use of the Infinity Stones. So, basically, if Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were the “Fuck around” part of the story, this is the “And find out” part of the story.

Starring:  Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie

When it premieres: Nov. 5 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

29.

tick, tick…BOOM!


In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature-length directorial debut, we follow a talented theater composer who’s about to turn 30 and is questioning his life and potential up until this point as he struggles to try and make it to Broadway.

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford

When it premieres: Nov. 12 on Netflix

Watch the trailer here!


This biographical drama tells the true story Richard Williams — the father of Venus and Serena Williams — focusing on his unique style of coaching the girls as they grew to become two of tennis’s biggest stars.

Starring:  Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, and Dylan McDermott

When it premieres: Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max

Watch the trailer here!


Upon moving to a small town with their single mother, a brother and sister learn about their grandfather’s secret past — and how they may be tied to the original Ghostbusters. Plus, Paul Rudd’s in this!

Starring: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts 

When it premieres: Nov. 19 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


Lady Gaga! Adam Driver! Wigs! Italian accents! Someone’s! Been reading! My diary! The film is the second on this list from director Ridley Scott (the first being The Last Duel) and details the very public, very messy marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, which eventually lead to Maurizio murder. Also, did I mention LADY GAGA?!

Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino

When it premieres: Nov. 24 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


An intense heist causes one of the FBI’s top profilers and two rival criminals (who have been tagged with “Red Notices,” — ie: an Interpol-issued alert tagging only the world’s most wanted criminals) to join forces in this star-studded Netflix original. Seriously, Wonder Woman, Deadpool, and Black Adam all in a movie together? It’s going to make playing “six degrees” on long car rides that much easier.

Starring:  Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds

When it premieres: Nov. 12 on Netflix

Watch the trailer here!

34.

Encanto


In Disney’s latest animated feature, we follow the Madrigal family, who live in an enchanted town in the Colombian mountains. All of the children in the Madrigal family are gifted with magical abilities — except for Mirabel. However, when Mirabel discovers that their family magic may be under threat, she just might be the only one who can save them. 

Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, Angie Cepeda, and Diane Guerrero

When it premieres: Nov. 24 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


This beloved musical gets a fresh coat of paint courtesy of Steven Spielberg! You know the story: Maria and Tony fall in love in 1950’s New York, despite their warring families and friends, to the tune of some of the most iconic songs to ever come out of a single musical.

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, and Rita Moreno

When it premieres: Dec. 10 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


Unmasked and endangered, Peter Parker seeks out Doctor Strange to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man. However, after a spell gone wrong messes with the timeline and opens the multi-verse, Peter has more to worry about than just his true identity being revealed.

Starring:  Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx

When it premieres: Dec. 17 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!

37.

The King’s Man


The third installment in the action-packed Kingsmen franchise is a prequel, focusing on the gentlemen who came before Eggsy and established the secret underground circle of spies who protect the world for the very worst criminal masterminds.

Starring:  Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance

When it premieres: Dec. 22 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!


This new installment in the franchise still follows Neo — who’s gone back to his old ways, going by the name “Thomas Anderson” and possessing a nasty blue pill habit. However, things escalate quickly after Neo is once again offered the iconic red pill and goes right back ~down the rabbit hole~.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci

When it premieres: Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max

Watch the trailer here!

Which movies are you most excited for this fall? Share all of your thoughts and feelings in the comments below!

