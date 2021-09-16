38 Movies To Get Excited About



© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection



Directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, this sequel follows Anthony, an artist living with his girlfriend, gallery owner Brianna, in Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood. After discovering the tragic backstory behind “Candyman” — the area’s most prolific urban legend — Anthony looks to explore the horror icon in his artwork, but things…don’t go well.

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen.

When it premieres: Aug. 27 in theaters

Watch the trailer here!