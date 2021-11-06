38 Costars Who Were In Each Other’s Weddings Or Not Invited

I had no idea the Pitch Perfect cast was so close!

Weddings are such an important event in so many people’s lives that being asked to be part of their ceremony is a huge honor. On the other hand, not even being invited to someone’s wedding can feel like a huge snub or a slap in the face.

However, the couple getting married are entitled to invite — or not invite! — whoever they want to their special day, even if their decisions ruffle some feathers. The same, of course, goes for actors, who often give everyone else an insight into their relationships with their costars based on who gets an invitation.

Here are 25 costars who were in each other’s weddings:

1.

Cameron Diaz was a bridesmaid when her Charlie’s Angels costar Drew Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2011.


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

2.

Then, when Cameron married Benji Madden in 2015, Drew was one of her bridesmaids.


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

3.

When Donald Faison married CaCee Cobb in 2012, his Scrubs costar Zach Braff served as his best man.


Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

They held the ceremony in Zach’s backyard.

4.

When Ashley Tisdale married Christopher French in 2014, her High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens served as one of her bridesmaids.

5.

Jonathan Groff was Glee costar Lea Michele’s man of honor when she married Zandy Reich in 2019.

6.

When Jennifer Garner married Ben Affleck in 2005, her Alias costar Victor Garber officiated the ceremony.


Scott Garfield / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Victor told US Weekly, “We have kind of an unbreakable bond, and I just feel so grateful for that ‘cause I love her very much.”

7.

Snooki was a bridesmaid when her Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira in 2019.


Troy Rizzo / Getty Images

8.

Deena Cortese was also one of Angelina’s bridesmaids.


Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

9.

JWoww was a bridesmaid too.


Larry Marano / Getty Images

Reportedly, Angelina initially only planned to ask Snooki and Deena to be in her wedding party, but she included JWoww so she wouldn’t feel excluded.

10.

James Roday Rodriguez was a groomsman in his Psych costar Dulé Hill’s wedding to Jazmyn Simon in 2018.


Usa Networks / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

11.

Lo Bosworth was a bridesmaid when Lauren Conrad, her The Hills costar, married William Tell in 2014.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Via Getty

Lo was one of ten bridesmaids because Lauren “knew that having a bigger bridal party with all of [her] best friends was the way to go.”

12.

When Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015, her Friends costar Courteney Cox was her maid of honor.


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

13.

Sir Ian McKellen officiated his X-Men costar Sir Patrick Stewart’s wedding to Sunny Ozell in 2013.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

14.

Jessica Biel was a bridesmaid when her 7th Heaven costar Beverley Mitchell married Michael Cameron in 2008.


James Sorenson / ©Spelling Prod. / Courtesy Everett Collection

15.

Hilary Duff’s Younger costar Molly Bernard was one of two officiants at her wedding to Matthew Koma in 2019.


Tv Land / Â©TV Land/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Matthew’s friend and bowling team member Christopher Mintz-Plasse (aka McLovin) co-officiated the ceremony with Molly.

16.

Demi Lovato was a bridesmaid in their Sonny with a Chance costar Tiffany Thornton’s wedding to Christopher Carney in 2011.


Adam Rose / Disney Channel via Getty Images

Demi even caught the bouquet! Their costars Allisyn Ashley Arm and Doug Brochu were also in attendance. 

17.

When America Ferrera married Ryan Piers Williams in 2011, her Ugly Betty costar Judith Light was the officiant.


Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

They held the ceremony in the home of fellow costar Vanessa Williams.

18.

Jane Lynch officiated her Glee costar Becca Tobin’s wedding to Zach Martin in 2016.


Mike Yarish / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection / Beth Dubber / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Fellow Glee costars Lea Michele and Kevin McHale were also in attendance. 

19.

When Jeffrey Dean Morgan married Hilarie Burton in 2019, his The Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus co-officiated the ceremony.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

20.

Jensen Ackles, Jeffrey’s Supernatural costar, served as the other officiant.


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

21.

When Anna Camp and Skylar Astin got married in 2016, their fellow Pitch Perfect costar Brittany Snow was a bridesmaid.


Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

22.

Ben Platt, another of their Pitch Perfect costars, was one of Skylar’s groomsmen as well.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Via Getty

23.

And when Brittany Snow married Tyler Stanaland in 2020, Anna Camp was one of her bridesmaids.


Quantrell D. Colbert / Â©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

24.

Fellow costar Kelley Jakle was also one of Brittany’s bridesmaids.


Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbe / Â©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

25.

And Chrissie Fit, who became their costar in Pitch Perfect 2, was a bridesmaid as well.


Richard Cartwright/©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

And now, here are 13 costars who weren’t invited to each other’s weddings:

26.

When Josh Peck married Paige O’Brien in 2017, his Drake & Josh costar Drake Bell went on a Twitter rant about not being invited.


Nickelodeon Network / Â©Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

The TV brothers reunited at the VMAs a few months after the wedding drama.

However, in 2021, Drake was charged with child endangerment and sentenced to two years of probation. 

27.

Matt LeBlanc wasn’t invited to his Friends costar Jennifer Aniston’s wedding to Justin Theroux in 2015.


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

At the Television Critics Association press tour, he said, “If she wanted me there, I would have been there.”

28.

Matthew Perry didn’t make Jennifer’s guest list either.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

At the Television Critics Association press tour, he said, “I wasn’t invited. So what can you do?”

David Schwimmer wasn’t invited either, but he never commented on it.

29.

When Jeannie Mai married Jeezy in 2021, she didn’t invite her The Real cohost Adrienne Bailon Houghton.


Earl Gibson Iii / Getty Images

30.

Fellow cohost Garcelle Beauvais wasn’t invited to Jeannie’s wedding either.


Phillip Faraone / Via Getty

31.

And neither was Loni Love.


Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

However, the decision wasn’t made to spite any of the women. Jeannie told Page Six that, in order to have a COVID-safe wedding, both she and Jeezy had to make sacrifices, which included narrowing down their guest list to only “two tables in our living room of our closest, closest family and friends.”

She said, “I didn’t invite the ladies. But I did call them all ahead of time to let them know that we were doing this. They were actually the first to know that we were having a secret ceremony, and they kept their secret.”

32.

When The Voice judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in 2021, their fellow judge Adam Levine wasn’t on the guest list — even though Blake previously told Seth Meyers that he wanted Adam to play at their wedding.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

However, Blake and Gwen’s decision wasn’t meant as a personal slight against Adam. They simply decided to keep their wedding small.

On the Storme Warren Show, Blake said, “I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since it’s ‘Oh, oh yeah. I read y’all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?’ You know, I was like, ‘Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it, you know, it’s not about you.’”

33.

When Heather Rae Young married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn was not invited.


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before the wedding, Heather told Entertainment Tonight, “Well, [all of the cast is] invited except for one person. I think you guys can imagine who is not invited.”

34.

When Audrina Patridge married Corey Bohan in 2016, she didn’t invite her The Hills costar Lauren Conrad to the wedding.


Peter Kramer / Getty Images

35.

Heidi Montag wasn’t invited to Audrina’s wedding, either.


MTV / courtesy Everett Collection


Jose Perez / GC Images / Via Getty

37.

In fact, neither was Whitney Port — or anyone else from The Hills.


Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Several months before the wedding, Audrina told Fit Pregnancy and Baby that none of her The Hills costars made it onto the 130-person guest list. 

She said, “As far as friends go, we only invited the ones who’ve been there for us in the past year and who will continue to be there for us for the next 30. So, no one from The Hills made the cut. If we were doing a really big wedding, I’d invite them, but we’re keeping it intimate.”

38.

And finally, William Shatner claimed that he wasn’t invited to his Star Trek costar George Takei’s wedding to Brad Altman in 2008, but George himself said that he actually was invited and chose not to attend.


Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

William infamously posted a rant on YouTube saying that his costar snubbed him. 

However, George told Entertainment Tonight, “It is absolutely baffling to us because, in fact, we did invite Bill, and we didn’t hear from him. … But it wasn’t surprising because it’s true to his history. He’s never responded to an invitation. Every time there was something happy to celebrate amongst us…he never showed up.”

