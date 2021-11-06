38 Costars Who Were In Each Other’s Weddings Or Not Invited

I had no idea the Pitch Perfect cast was so close!
However, the couple getting married are entitled to invite — or not invite! — whoever they want to their special day, even if their decisions ruffle some feathers. The same, of course, goes for actors, who often give everyone else an insight into their relationships with their costars based on who gets an invitation.
Here are 25 costars who were in each other’s weddings:
1.
Cameron Diaz was a bridesmaid when her Charlie’s Angels costar Drew Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2011.
2.
Then, when Cameron married Benji Madden in 2015, Drew was one of her bridesmaids.
3.
When Donald Faison married CaCee Cobb in 2012, his Scrubs costar Zach Braff served as his best man.
4.
When Ashley Tisdale married Christopher French in 2014, her High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens served as one of her bridesmaids.
5.
Jonathan Groff was Glee costar Lea Michele’s man of honor when she married Zandy Reich in 2019.
6.
When Jennifer Garner married Ben Affleck in 2005, her Alias costar Victor Garber officiated the ceremony.
7.
Snooki was a bridesmaid when her Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira in 2019.
8.
Deena Cortese was also one of Angelina’s bridesmaids.
9.
JWoww was a bridesmaid too.
10.
James Roday Rodriguez was a groomsman in his Psych costar Dulé Hill’s wedding to Jazmyn Simon in 2018.
11.
Lo Bosworth was a bridesmaid when Lauren Conrad, her The Hills costar, married William Tell in 2014.
12.
When Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015, her Friends costar Courteney Cox was her maid of honor.
13.
Sir Ian McKellen officiated his X-Men costar Sir Patrick Stewart’s wedding to Sunny Ozell in 2013.
14.
Jessica Biel was a bridesmaid when her 7th Heaven costar Beverley Mitchell married Michael Cameron in 2008.
15.
Hilary Duff’s Younger costar Molly Bernard was one of two officiants at her wedding to Matthew Koma in 2019.
16.
Demi Lovato was a bridesmaid in their Sonny with a Chance costar Tiffany Thornton’s wedding to Christopher Carney in 2011.
17.
When America Ferrera married Ryan Piers Williams in 2011, her Ugly Betty costar Judith Light was the officiant.
18.
Jane Lynch officiated her Glee costar Becca Tobin’s wedding to Zach Martin in 2016.
19.
When Jeffrey Dean Morgan married Hilarie Burton in 2019, his The Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus co-officiated the ceremony.
20.
Jensen Ackles, Jeffrey’s Supernatural costar, served as the other officiant.
21.
When Anna Camp and Skylar Astin got married in 2016, their fellow Pitch Perfect costar Brittany Snow was a bridesmaid.
22.
Ben Platt, another of their Pitch Perfect costars, was one of Skylar’s groomsmen as well.
23.
And when Brittany Snow married Tyler Stanaland in 2020, Anna Camp was one of her bridesmaids.
24.
Fellow costar Kelley Jakle was also one of Brittany’s bridesmaids.
25.
And Chrissie Fit, who became their costar in Pitch Perfect 2, was a bridesmaid as well.
And now, here are 13 costars who weren’t invited to each other’s weddings:
26.
When Josh Peck married Paige O’Brien in 2017, his Drake & Josh costar Drake Bell went on a Twitter rant about not being invited.
27.
Matt LeBlanc wasn’t invited to his Friends costar Jennifer Aniston’s wedding to Justin Theroux in 2015.
28.
Matthew Perry didn’t make Jennifer’s guest list either.
29.
When Jeannie Mai married Jeezy in 2021, she didn’t invite her The Real cohost Adrienne Bailon Houghton.
30.
Fellow cohost Garcelle Beauvais wasn’t invited to Jeannie’s wedding either.
31.
And neither was Loni Love.
32.
When The Voice judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in 2021, their fellow judge Adam Levine wasn’t on the guest list — even though Blake previously told Seth Meyers that he wanted Adam to play at their wedding.
33.
When Heather Rae Young married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn was not invited.
34.
When Audrina Patridge married Corey Bohan in 2016, she didn’t invite her The Hills costar Lauren Conrad to the wedding.
35.
Heidi Montag wasn’t invited to Audrina’s wedding, either.
37.
In fact, neither was Whitney Port — or anyone else from The Hills.
38.
And finally, William Shatner claimed that he wasn’t invited to his Star Trek costar George Takei’s wedding to Brad Altman in 2008, but George himself said that he actually was invited and chose not to attend.