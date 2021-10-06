Home Entertainment 35 Unique Outfits Celebrity Men Wore On The Red Carpet

35 Unique Outfits Celebrity Men Wore On The Red Carpet

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

They understood the assignment!

Table of Contents

A plain black tux is the standard formal wear for many men, whether it’s high school prom or the Academy Awards. While you technically can’t go wrong with such a classic look, there are plenty of celeb men out there who’ve proven they can do so much better.

So, without further ado, here are 35 times celeb men dressed outside of the plain black tux-shaped box:

1.

Simu Liu’s Old Hollywood-esque 2021 Met Gala look was absolutely timeless.


Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

2.

The twist Pharrell Williams put on a classic tux for the European premiere of The Lion King certainly didn’t fall short.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

3.

Frank Ocean thought so far out of the box for the 2021 Met Gala that he reached into outer space and brought home a son.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

4.

These two half-outfits Michael Urie wore to the 2019 Met Gala were anything but a half-baked idea.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

5.

At the 2021 VMAs, Bretman Rock stunned in the same dress Aaliyah wore 21 years prior.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

6.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander demonstrated how far a pop of color can take your entire ensemble at the 2019 Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

7.

After Manny Jacinto wore this cream suit to the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, I wouldn’t be surprised if this style became everybody’s new go-to.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

8.

Billy Porter leveled up the classic tux by melting it into a ball gown at the 2019 Academy Awards.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9.

Daniel Craig made Elle Woods proud with this pink tux jacket at the No Time to Die premiere.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pic

10.

Dan Levy made waves on the 2021 Emmys red carpet with this striking monochrome look.

11.

The suit Spike Lee wore to honor Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Oscars was a beautiful tribute.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

12.

Lil Nas X invented the color red with the bold western wear he sported at the 2019 VMAs.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for MTV

13.

John Boyega gave off total Prince-meets-Michael Jackson vibes with the one-gloved purple suit he wore to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

14.

Jake Gyllenhaal served strawberry milk realness with this suit he wore to the 2021 Tony Awards.


Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Via Getty

15.

You’ve heard of looking like a snack — now get ready for looking like a flower patch, aka Donald Glover at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for LACMA

16.

Jason Sudeikis should totally trademark the interesting shade of blue he wore to the 2021 Emmys.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

17.

I adore the ~unique~ pop of color Bad Bunny brought to the 2021 Grammys!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

18.

Even this shade of army green couldn’t hide how great Offset’s outfit was at the 2020 Grammys.


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

19.

Machine Gun Kelly’s outfit from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards totally nailed it.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

20.

Everybody else on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs must’ve been green with envy when they saw Jack Harlow’s ‘fit.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

21.

Harry Styles gave Cher Horowitz from Clueless a run for her money at the 2021 Grammys.


Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

22.

Karan Brar proved that plaid is rad at the Stargirl premiere.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

23.

Timothée Chalamet should’ve changed his name to Timothée Chala-slay after he wore this shiny silver suit to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Kering

24.

This sparkly argyle jacket that Ben Platt wore to the 2020 Grammys? I’m obsessed!


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

25.

Every wedding wear designer should be taking notes on the cathedral train that Jeremy Pope wore to the 2021 Met Gala.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

26.

Michael B. Jordan was stunning in stripes at the 2019 BFI London Film Festival.


John Phillips / Getty Images

27.

Pete Davidson proved that you don’t need to dress to the nines to look like a 10 at the premiere of The Dirt.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

28.

Alton Mason pulled out all the stops for New York Fashion Week 2021.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

29.

Is that Zayn Malik or the prettiest English rose from the royal gardens at the 2018 Grammys?


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

30.

Jonah Hill’s plaid suit from the Mid90s premiere checks all the right boxes.


Brian Dowling / Getty Images

31.

Victor Cruz dressed like a long lost Vincent Van Gogh painting for the TAG Heuer Celebrates Naomi Osaka and Tennis Family event.

32.

You can’t tell me this burgundy jacket didn’t make Jacob Batalon the coolest person at the Let It Snow premiere.


Rachel Luna / Getty Images

33.

The outfit J-Hope wore to the 2018 Asia Artist Awards is giving me so much hope for the future of men’s fashion.


Han Myung-gu / WireImage / Via Getty

34.

Patrick Starrr stole the show at the premiere of Frozen 2.


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Via Getty

35.

And finally, Jared Leto was a-head of the game with his 2019 Met Gala look.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©