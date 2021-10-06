35 Unique Outfits Celebrity Men Wore On The Red Carpet

They understood the assignment!
So, without further ado, here are 35 times celeb men dressed outside of the plain black tux-shaped box:
1.
Simu Liu’s Old Hollywood-esque 2021 Met Gala look was absolutely timeless.
2.
The twist Pharrell Williams put on a classic tux for the European premiere of The Lion King certainly didn’t fall short.
3.
Frank Ocean thought so far out of the box for the 2021 Met Gala that he reached into outer space and brought home a son.
4.
These two half-outfits Michael Urie wore to the 2019 Met Gala were anything but a half-baked idea.
5.
At the 2021 VMAs, Bretman Rock stunned in the same dress Aaliyah wore 21 years prior.
6.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander demonstrated how far a pop of color can take your entire ensemble at the 2019 Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50.
7.
After Manny Jacinto wore this cream suit to the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, I wouldn’t be surprised if this style became everybody’s new go-to.
8.
Billy Porter leveled up the classic tux by melting it into a ball gown at the 2019 Academy Awards.
9.
Daniel Craig made Elle Woods proud with this pink tux jacket at the No Time to Die premiere.
10.
Dan Levy made waves on the 2021 Emmys red carpet with this striking monochrome look.
11.
The suit Spike Lee wore to honor Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Oscars was a beautiful tribute.
12.
Lil Nas X invented the color red with the bold western wear he sported at the 2019 VMAs.
13.
John Boyega gave off total Prince-meets-Michael Jackson vibes with the one-gloved purple suit he wore to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere.
14.
Jake Gyllenhaal served strawberry milk realness with this suit he wore to the 2021 Tony Awards.
15.
You’ve heard of looking like a snack — now get ready for looking like a flower patch, aka Donald Glover at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
16.
Jason Sudeikis should totally trademark the interesting shade of blue he wore to the 2021 Emmys.
17.
I adore the ~unique~ pop of color Bad Bunny brought to the 2021 Grammys!
18.
Even this shade of army green couldn’t hide how great Offset’s outfit was at the 2020 Grammys.
19.
Machine Gun Kelly’s outfit from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards totally nailed it.
20.
Everybody else on the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs must’ve been green with envy when they saw Jack Harlow’s ‘fit.
21.
Harry Styles gave Cher Horowitz from Clueless a run for her money at the 2021 Grammys.
22.
Karan Brar proved that plaid is rad at the Stargirl premiere.
23.
Timothée Chalamet should’ve changed his name to Timothée Chala-slay after he wore this shiny silver suit to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
24.
This sparkly argyle jacket that Ben Platt wore to the 2020 Grammys? I’m obsessed!
25.
Every wedding wear designer should be taking notes on the cathedral train that Jeremy Pope wore to the 2021 Met Gala.
26.
Michael B. Jordan was stunning in stripes at the 2019 BFI London Film Festival.
27.
Pete Davidson proved that you don’t need to dress to the nines to look like a 10 at the premiere of The Dirt.
28.
Alton Mason pulled out all the stops for New York Fashion Week 2021.
29.
Is that Zayn Malik or the prettiest English rose from the royal gardens at the 2018 Grammys?
30.
Jonah Hill’s plaid suit from the Mid90s premiere checks all the right boxes.
31.
Victor Cruz dressed like a long lost Vincent Van Gogh painting for the TAG Heuer Celebrates Naomi Osaka and Tennis Family event.
32.
You can’t tell me this burgundy jacket didn’t make Jacob Batalon the coolest person at the Let It Snow premiere.
33.
The outfit J-Hope wore to the 2018 Asia Artist Awards is giving me so much hope for the future of men’s fashion.
34.
Patrick Starrr stole the show at the premiere of Frozen 2.
35.
And finally, Jared Leto was a-head of the game with his 2019 Met Gala look.
