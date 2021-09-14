35 Iconic Red Carpet Looks From Gen Z Celebrities

Zendaya’s 2019 Met Gala look though. 👀
Gen X has Björk and her iconic swan outfit…
And milennials have Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and, of course, Ashley Tisdale.
Obviously, celebs’ approach to their red carpet looks has evolved through the generations, and the famous Gen Z’ers definitely didn’t come to play.
Gen Z celebs even have — dare I say it? — the best looks on current red carpets.
Here are 35 pictures to prove my theory that Gen Z celebs are winning the red carpet game:
1.
Zendaya’s Cinderella cosplay at the 2019 Met Gala, complete with her own Fairy Godmother:
2.
This ~eurphoric~ latex dress Barbie Ferreira wore to the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards:
3.
Lil Nas X’s pink cowboy getup that stole the show at the 2020 Grammys:
4.
This bodysuit Yara Shahidi wore to the 2019 SAG Awards, which reclaimed millennial pink for the Gen Z’ers:
5.
Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 BRIT Awards dress, which invented neon:
6.
This bold orange dress Amanda Gorman wore to Black Girls Rock! in 2018:
7.
Bretman Rock’s fabulous fringe ‘fit from the 2017 VMAs:
8.
The unforgettable ensemble Willow Smith wore to the premiere of Aladdin in 2019:
9.
Amandla Stenberg’s wave-making look from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party:
10.
Lourdes Leon’s sparkly ensemble from the 2021 Met Gala:
11.
Jungkook’s sleek and classy pinstripe suit from the Butter press conference in 2021:
12.
Rowan Blanchard’s Barbie-approved ruffles from the 2019 Golden Globes after-party:
13.
Timothée Chalamet’s stunning silver suit from the Venice Film Festival in 2019:
14.
Adut Akech Bior’s enviable emerald gown from the 2019 Fashion Awards:
15.
The pop of color and pearl necklace Shawn Mendes sported at the 2019 AMAs:
16.
Kylie Jenner’s outfit from the 2019 Grammys, which has a super-unique silhouette:
17.
Emma Chamberlain’s classy-meets-edgy dress from the Time 100 Next event in 2019:
18.
This cottagecore look Dove Cameron wore to the 2020 SAG Awards:
19.
Hailee Steinfeld’s outfit from the 2018 Grammys, which gives a whole new meaning to “pop of color”:
20.
Rickey Thompson’s vivacious velvet suit from the 2019 VMAs:
21.
Millie Bobby Brown’s suit from the 2020 SAG Awards, which means business:
22.
Jaden Smith’s comfy and colorful ‘fit from the 2020 VMAs:
23.
JoJo Siwa’s all-sequin attire at the 2019 Streamys:
24.
The monochrome burgundy suit Tom Holland wore to the Spider-Man: Far from Home Premiere in 2019, complete with burgundy shoes:
25.
This groovy pantsuit Sabrina Carpenter wore to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards:
26.
The super-colorful jacket Jacob Batalon wore to the Hawai’i International Film Festival in 2019:
27.
Billie Eilish’s oversized Chanel garb from the 2020 Grammys:
28.
The casual-meets-couture outfit Selah Marley wore to the What Goes Around Comes Around X eBay partnership launch event in 2019:
29.
The Beetlejuice-esque attire Finn Wolfhard wore to the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards:
30.
Naomi Osaka’s dynamic look from the 2021 Met Gala:
31.
Brooklyn Beckham’s khaki take on a classic suit from the Wimbledon men’s final in 2019:
32.
The simple yet stunning dress Simone Biles wore to the Team USA awards in 2016:
33.
Karan Brar’s rad plaid suit from the Stargirl premiere in 2020:
34.
The adorable mustard yellow outfit Lisa wore to Mulberry at KCMA Seoul in 2018:
35.
And finally, this absolute party of a dress Hunter Schafer wore to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party:
