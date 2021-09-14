35 Iconic Red Carpet Looks From Gen Z Celebrities

Zendaya’s 2019 Met Gala look though. 👀

When it comes to iconic red carpet fashion, the boomers have Dolly Parton…


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Gen X has Björk and her iconic swan outfit…


Mirek Towski / FilmMagic / Via Getty

And milennials have Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and, of course, Ashley Tisdale.


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter / Steve Granitz / WireImage / Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Obviously, celebs’ approach to their red carpet looks has evolved through the generations, and the famous Gen Z’ers definitely didn’t come to play.

Gen Z celebs even have — dare I say it? — the best looks on current red carpets.

Here are 35 pictures to prove my theory that Gen Z celebs are winning the red carpet game:

1.

Zendaya’s Cinderella cosplay at the 2019 Met Gala, complete with her own Fairy Godmother:


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

2.

This ~eurphoric~ latex dress Barbie Ferreira wore to the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

3.

Lil Nas X’s pink cowboy getup that stole the show at the 2020 Grammys:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

4.

This bodysuit Yara Shahidi wore to the 2019 SAG Awards, which reclaimed millennial pink for the Gen Z’ers:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner

5.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 BRIT Awards dress, which invented neon:


Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

6.

This bold orange dress Amanda Gorman wore to Black Girls Rock! in 2018:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage / Via Getty

7.

Bretman Rock’s fabulous fringe ‘fit from the 2017 VMAs:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

8.

The unforgettable ensemble Willow Smith wore to the premiere of Aladdin in 2019:


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

9.

Amandla Stenberg’s wave-making look from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party:


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Via Getty

10.

Lourdes Leon’s sparkly ensemble from the 2021 Met Gala:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

11.

Jungkook’s sleek and classy pinstripe suit from the Butter press conference in 2021:


The Chosunilbo Jns / ImaZins via Getty Images

12.

Rowan Blanchard’s Barbie-approved ruffles from the 2019 Golden Globes after-party:

13.

Timothée Chalamet’s stunning silver suit from the Venice Film Festival in 2019:


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

14.

Adut Akech Bior’s enviable emerald gown from the 2019 Fashion Awards:


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

15.

The pop of color and pearl necklace Shawn Mendes sported at the 2019 AMAs:


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty

16.

Kylie Jenner’s outfit from the 2019 Grammys, which has a super-unique silhouette:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

17.

Emma Chamberlain’s classy-meets-edgy dress from the Time 100 Next event in 2019:


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty

18.

This cottagecore look Dove Cameron wore to the 2020 SAG Awards:


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

19.

Hailee Steinfeld’s outfit from the 2018 Grammys, which gives a whole new meaning to “pop of color”:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

20.

Rickey Thompson’s vivacious velvet suit from the 2019 VMAs:


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

21.

Millie Bobby Brown’s suit from the 2020 SAG Awards, which means business:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

22.

Jaden Smith’s comfy and colorful ‘fit from the 2020 VMAs:


Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

23.

JoJo Siwa’s all-sequin attire at the 2019 Streamys:


Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Streamy Awards

24.

The monochrome burgundy suit Tom Holland wore to the Spider-Man: Far from Home Premiere in 2019, complete with burgundy shoes:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

25.

This groovy pantsuit Sabrina Carpenter wore to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

26.

The super-colorful jacket Jacob Batalon wore to the Hawai’i International Film Festival in 2019:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

27.

Billie Eilish’s oversized Chanel garb from the 2020 Grammys:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

28.

The casual-meets-couture outfit Selah Marley wore to the What Goes Around Comes Around X eBay partnership launch event in 2019:


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

29.

The Beetlejuice-esque attire Finn Wolfhard wore to the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

30.

Naomi Osaka’s dynamic look from the 2021 Met Gala:


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Via Getty

31.

Brooklyn Beckham’s khaki take on a classic suit from the Wimbledon men’s final in 2019:


Darren Gerrish / WireImage / Via Getty

32.

The simple yet stunning dress Simone Biles wore to the Team USA awards in 2016:

33.

Karan Brar’s rad plaid suit from the Stargirl premiere in 2020:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

34.

The adorable mustard yellow outfit Lisa wore to Mulberry at KCMA Seoul in 2018:


The Fact / Imazins via Getty Images

35.

And finally, this absolute party of a dress Hunter Schafer wore to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party:


George Pimentel / Getty Images

