35 Adele 30 Reactions Jokes

“Adele’s songs from 30 have you missing somebody you’ve never even met.”

It’s only been out for less than a day, but it’s safe to say the album is already a masterpiece. Adele has given her fans beautiful new stories, heartbreaking lyrics, and melodies that’ll make your soul ache in the best way possible.

Every single song is an emotional rollercoaster of a ride, and because the internet is the internet, they didn’t hold back sharing their feelings about them. So, here are some of the best reactions to Adele’s 30 so far.

6.

“Let it be known that I cried for you
Even started lying to you
What a thing to do
All because I wanted
To be loved and love at the highest count”

Nope nope nope! 😭😭😭😭😭 NOT OKAY!!

#Adele30


Twitter: @Haless_lynn

13.

SOMETIMES LONELINESS IS THE ONLY REST WE GET AND EMPTINESS ACTUALLY LETS US FORGET SOMETIMES FORGIVENESS IS EASIEST IN SECRET SO JUST HOOOOOLDDDDD ONNNNNNNNN OOOOOOOOOOO
#Adele30


Twitter: @vmpkiz

14.

Angelo: Oí, i feel like you don’t love me
Adele: Why do you feel like that?
Angelo: Do you like-like me?
Adele: You know mommy doesn’t like anyone else like i like you, right?
#Adele30


Twitter: @Louisss96581805

17.

When Adele said “i feel lonely, and I never feel lonely… I love being on my own. I always preferred being on my own than being with people” I REALLY FELT THAT SHIT.

#Adele30


Twitter: @__irishrose

