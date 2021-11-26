34 Child Actors From The 2000s Who Are Parents Now

The kids from Spy Kids have become spy parents!
Today, Nathan has two children: 3-year-old Rosie Carolyn Kress and 8-month-old Evie Elise Kress.
2.
Hilary Duff played Lizzie McGuire in Lizzie McGuire.
Today, Hilary has three children: 9-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie, 3-year-old Banks Violet Bair, and 7-month-old Mae James Bair.
3.
Daryl Sabara played Juni Cortez in Spy Kids.
Today, Daryl has one child: 9-month-old Riley Sabara.
4.
Alexa PenaVega played Carmen Cortez in Spy Kids and Carlos PenaVega played Carlos Garcia in Big Time Rush.
Today, Alexa and Carlos have three children: 4-year-old Ocean King PenaVega, 2-year-old Kingston James PenaVega, and 6-month-old Rio Rey PenaVega.
5.
Ashley Tisdale played Sharpay Evans in High School Musical.
Today, Ashley has one child: 7-month-old Jupiter Iris French.
6.
David Henrie played Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.
Today, David has two children: 2-year-old Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie and 10-month-old James Thomas Augustine Emanuel.
7.
Josh Peck played Josh Nichols in Drake & Josh.
Today, Josh has one child: 2-year-old Max Milo Peck.
8.
Jamie Lynn Spears played Zoey Brooks in Zoey 101.
Today, Jamie Lynn has two children: 13-year-old Maddie Briann Aldridge and 3-year-old Ivey Joan Watson.
9.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict played Tia in Sister, Sister and Alex Fielding in Twitches.
Today, Tia has two children: 10-year-old Cree Hardrict and 3-year-old Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.
10.
And Tamera Mowry played Tamera in Sister, Sister and Camryn Barnes in Twitches.
Today, Tamera has two children: 9-year-old Aden John Tanner Housley and 6-year-old Ariah Talea Housley.
11.
Frankie Muniz played Jason Shepherd in Big Fat Liar and Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle.
Today, Frankie has one child: 7-month-old Mauz Muniz.
12.
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter.
Today, Rupert has one child: 1-year-old Wednesday G. Grint.
13.
Kevin Jonas played Kevin Lucas in Jonas.
Today, Kevin has two children: 7-year-old Alena Rose Jonas and 5-year-old Valentina Angelina Jonas.
14.
Joe Jonas played Shane Gray in Camp Rock.
Today, Joe has one child: 1-year-old Willa Jonas.
15.
Emma Roberts played Claire in Aquamarine.
Today, Emma has one child: 10-month-old Rhodes Robert Hedlund.
16.
Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in Home Alone and Brenda Song played London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
Today, Macaulay and Brenda have one child: 7-month-old Dakota Song Culkin.
17.
Shad Moss aka Lil’ Bow Wow played Calvin in Like Mike.
Today, Shad has two children: 10-year-old Shai Moss and 1-year-old Stone Moss.
18.
Michael Angarano played Will Stronghold in Sky High.
Today, Michael has one child: 6-month-old Leon Frederick.
19.
Christy Carlson Romano played Jennifer in Cadet Kelly and Ren Stevens in Even Stevens.
Today, Christy has two children: 4-year-old Isabella Victoria Rooney and 2-year-old Sophia Elizabeth Rooney.
20.
Sasha Pieterse played Marissa aka Ice Princess in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D.
Today, Sasha has one child: 1-year-old Hendrix Wade Sheaffer.
21.
Hayden Panettiere played Gen Harwood in Ice Princess.
22.
Erik von Detten played Andy ‘Brink’ Brinker in Brink.
Today, Erik has two children: 2-year-old Claire Elizabeth von Detten and 7-month-old Thomas von Detten.
23.
Daniella Monet played Trina Vega in Victorious.
Today, Daniella has two children: 2-year-old Gio James Gardner and 9-month-old Ivry Monet Gardner.
24.
KayCee Stroh played Martha Cox in High School Musical.
Today, KayCee has two children: 8-year-old Zetta Lee Higginson and 6-year-old Lettie Louise Higginson.
25.
Kyla Pratt played Maya Dolittle in Doctor Dolittle and voiced Penny Proud in The Proud Family.
Today, Kyla has two children: 11-year-old Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and 8-year-old Liyah Kilpatrick.
26.
Danielle Panabaker played Brittany Aarons in Stuck in the Suburbs.
27.
Kel Mitchell played Ed in Good Burger.
Today, Kel has four children: 22-year-old Lyric Mitchell, 20-year-old Allure Mitchell, 4-year-old Wisdom Mitchell, and 1-year-old Honor Johari-Rice Mitchell.
28.
Sabrina Bryan played Dorinda in The Cheetah Girls.
Today, Sabrina has one child: 1-year-old Comillia Monroe.
29.
Ashley Leggat played Casey MacDonald in Life with Derek.
Today, Ashley has two children: 4-year-old Olivia Patricia Anne Williams and 2-year-old London Marie Williams.
30.
Kirsten Storms played Zenon Kar in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.
Today, Kirsten has one child: 7-year-old Harper Rose Barash.
31.
Chez Starbuck played Cody Griffin in The Thirteenth Year.
Today, Chez has two children: 3-year-old Savannah Sarnella and 9-month-old Saxon Levi Sarnella.
32.
Tiffany Thornton played Tawni Hart in Sonny with a Chance.
Today, Tiffany has three children: 9-year-old Kenneth James Carney, 7-year-old Bentley Cash Carney, and 3-year-old Juliet Joy Capaci.
33.
Camille Guaty played Daisy in Gotta Kick It Up.
Today, Camille has one child: 2-year-old Morrison Rafael Kaye.
34.
And Jasmine Richards played Margaret “Peggy” Dupree in Camp Rock.
Today, Jasmine has one child: 1-year-old Luke Agostino Caci.