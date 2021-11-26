34 Child Actors From The 2000s Who Are Parents Now

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

Today, Jasmine has one child: 1-year-old Luke Agostino Caci.

And Jasmine Richards played Margaret “Peggy” Dupree in Camp Rock .

Today, Camille has one child: 2-year-old Morrison Rafael Kaye.

Camille Guaty played Daisy in Gotta Kick It Up .

Today, Tiffany has three children: 9-year-old Kenneth James Carney, 7-year-old Bentley Cash Carney, and 3-year-old Juliet Joy Capaci.

Tiffany Thornton played Tawni Hart in Sonny with a Chance .

Today, Chez has two children: 3-year-old Savannah Sarnella and 9-month-old Saxon Levi Sarnella.

Chez Starbuck played Cody Griffin in The Thirteenth Year .

Today, Kirsten has one child: 7-year-old Harper Rose Barash.

Kirsten Storms played Zenon Kar in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century .

Today, Ashley has two children: 4-year-old Olivia Patricia Anne Williams and 2-year-old London Marie Williams.

Ashley Leggat played Casey MacDonald in Life with Derek .

Today, Sabrina has one child: 1-year-old Comillia Monroe.

Sabrina Bryan played Dorinda in The Cheetah Girls .

Today, Kel has four children: 22-year-old Lyric Mitchell, 20-year-old Allure Mitchell, 4-year-old Wisdom Mitchell, and 1-year-old Honor Johari-Rice Mitchell.

Danielle Panabaker played Brittany Aarons in Stuck in the Suburbs .

Today, Kyla has two children: 11-year-old Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and 8-year-old Liyah Kilpatrick.

Kyla Pratt played Maya Dolittle in Doctor Dolittle and voiced Penny Proud in The Proud Family .

Today, KayCee has two children: 8-year-old Zetta Lee Higginson and 6-year-old Lettie Louise Higginson.

Today, Daniella has two children: 2-year-old Gio James Gardner and 9-month-old Ivry Monet Gardner.

Today, Erik has two children: 2-year-old Claire Elizabeth von Detten and 7-month-old Thomas von Detten.

Today, Sasha has one child: 1-year-old Hendrix Wade Sheaffer.

Sasha Pieterse played Marissa aka Ice Princess in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D .

Today, Christy has two children: 4-year-old Isabella Victoria Rooney and 2-year-old Sophia Elizabeth Rooney.

Christy Carlson Romano played Jennifer in Cadet Kelly and Ren Stevens in Even Stevens.

Today, Michael has one child: 6-month-old Leon Frederick.

Michael Angarano played Will Stronghold in Sky High .

Today, Shad has two children: 10-year-old Shai Moss and 1-year-old Stone Moss.

Shad Moss aka Lil’ Bow Wow played Calvin in Like Mike .

Today, Macaulay and Brenda have one child: 7-month-old Dakota Song Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in Home Alone and Brenda Song played London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Today, Emma has one child: 10-month-old Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Today, Joe has one child: 1-year-old Willa Jonas.

Today, Kevin has two children: 7-year-old Alena Rose Jonas and 5-year-old Valentina Angelina Jonas.

Today, Rupert has one child: 1-year-old Wednesday G. Grint.

Today, Frankie has one child: 7-month-old Mauz Muniz.

Frankie Muniz played Jason Shepherd in Big Fat Liar and Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle .

Today, Tamera has two children: 9-year-old Aden John Tanner Housley and 6-year-old Ariah Talea Housley.

And Tamera Mowry played Tamera in Sister, Sister and Camryn Barnes in Twitches .

Today, Tia has two children: 10-year-old Cree Hardrict and 3-year-old Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict played Tia in Sister, Sister and Alex Fielding in Twitches.

Today, Jamie Lynn has two children: 13-year-old Maddie Briann Aldridge and 3-year-old Ivey Joan Watson.

Today, Josh has one child: 2-year-old Max Milo Peck.

Today, David has two children: 2-year-old Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie and 10-month-old James Thomas Augustine Emanuel.

David Henrie played Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place .

Today, Ashley has one child: 7-month-old Jupiter Iris French.

Today, Alexa and Carlos have three children: 4-year-old Ocean King PenaVega, 2-year-old Kingston James PenaVega, and 6-month-old Rio Rey PenaVega.

Alexa PenaVega played Carmen Cortez in Spy Kids and Carlos PenaVega played Carlos Garcia in Big Time Rush .

Today, Daryl has one child: 9-month-old Riley Sabara.

Today, Hilary has three children: 9-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie, 3-year-old Banks Violet Bair, and 7-month-old Mae James Bair.

Today, Nathan has two children: 3-year-old Rosie Carolyn Kress and 8-month-old Evie Elise Kress.

The kids from Spy Kids have become spy parents!

Shop Here For Under $40 – Hollywood Life

15 Pairs Of Costars Who Are Enemies On Screen But Besties IRL