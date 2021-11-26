Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
34 Child Actors From The 2000s Who Are Parents Now - Up News Info
Entertainment
Entertainment

34 Child Actors From The 2000s Who Are Parents Now

by Bradly Lamb
The kids from Spy Kids have become spy parents!

Table of Contents

1.

Nathan Kress played Freddie Benson on iCarly.


Nickelodeon Network /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Nathan has two children: 3-year-old Rosie Carolyn Kress and 8-month-old Evie Elise Kress.

2.

Hilary Duff played Lizzie McGuire in Lizzie McGuire.

Today, Hilary has three children: 9-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie, 3-year-old Banks Violet Bair, and 7-month-old Mae James Bair.

3.

Daryl Sabara played Juni Cortez in Spy Kids.


Miramax /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Daryl has one child: 9-month-old Riley Sabara.

4.

Alexa PenaVega played Carmen Cortez in Spy Kids and Carlos PenaVega played Carlos Garcia in Big Time Rush.


Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection/ Katie Yu /  Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Today, Alexa and Carlos have three children: 4-year-old Ocean King PenaVega, 2-year-old Kingston James PenaVega, and 6-month-old Rio Rey PenaVega.

5.

Ashley Tisdale played Sharpay Evans in High School Musical.


Fred Hayes /  Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Today, Ashley has one child: 7-month-old Jupiter Iris French.

6.

David Henrie played Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.


Peter Stone /  Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

Today, David has two children: 2-year-old Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie and 10-month-old James Thomas Augustine Emanuel.

7.

Josh Peck played Josh Nichols in Drake & Josh.

Today, Josh has one child: 2-year-old Max Milo Peck.

8.

Jamie Lynn Spears played Zoey Brooks in Zoey 101.


Mitchell Haddad / Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Today, Jamie Lynn has two children: 13-year-old Maddie Briann Aldridge and 3-year-old Ivey Joan Watson.

9.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict played Tia in Sister, Sister and Alex Fielding in Twitches.


John Medland / Disney Channel / courtesy everett collection

Today, Tia has two children: 10-year-old Cree Hardrict and 3-year-old Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.

10.

And Tamera Mowry played Tamera in Sister, Sister and Camryn Barnes in Twitches.


Disney Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Tamera has two children: 9-year-old Aden John Tanner Housley and 6-year-old Ariah Talea Housley.

11.

Frankie Muniz played Jason Shepherd in Big Fat Liar and Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle.


Universal Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

Today, Frankie has one child: 7-month-old Mauz Muniz.

12.

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter.


Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Rupert has one child: 1-year-old Wednesday G. Grint.

13.

Kevin Jonas played Kevin Lucas in Jonas.


Disney Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Kevin has two children: 7-year-old Alena Rose Jonas and 5-year-old Valentina Angelina Jonas.

14.

Joe Jonas played Shane Gray in Camp Rock.


John Medland/ Disney Channel / courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Today, Joe has one child: 1-year-old Willa Jonas.

15.

Emma Roberts played Claire in Aquamarine.


20thcentfox /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Emma has one child: 10-month-old Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

16.

Macaulay Culkin played Kevin in Home Alone and Brenda Song played London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.


20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection/Danny Feld/Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Macaulay and Brenda have one child: 7-month-old Dakota Song Culkin.

17.

Shad Moss aka Lil’ Bow Wow played Calvin in Like Mike.


20thcentfox /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Shad has two children: 10-year-old Shai Moss and 1-year-old Stone Moss.

18.

Michael Angarano played Will Stronghold in Sky High.


Buena Vista Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Michael has one child: 6-month-old Leon Frederick.

19.

Christy Carlson Romano played Jennifer in Cadet Kelly and Ren Stevens in Even Stevens.


Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Today, Christy has two children: 4-year-old Isabella Victoria Rooney and 2-year-old Sophia Elizabeth Rooney.

20.

Sasha Pieterse played Marissa aka Ice Princess in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D.

Today, Sasha has one child: 1-year-old Hendrix Wade Sheaffer.

21.

Hayden Panettiere played Gen Harwood in Ice Princess.


Walt Disney Co. /Courtesy Everett Collection

22.

Erik von Detten played Andy ‘Brink’ Brinker in Brink.

Today, Erik has two children: 2-year-old Claire Elizabeth von Detten and 7-month-old Thomas von Detten.

23.

Daniella Monet played Trina Vega in Victorious.

Today, Daniella has two children: 2-year-old Gio James Gardner and 9-month-old Ivry Monet Gardner.

24.

KayCee Stroh played Martha Cox in High School Musical.

Today, KayCee has two children: 8-year-old Zetta Lee Higginson and 6-year-old Lettie Louise Higginson.

25.

Kyla Pratt played Maya Dolittle in Doctor Dolittle and voiced Penny Proud in The Proud Family.


20thcentfox /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Kyla has two children: 11-year-old Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and 8-year-old Liyah Kilpatrick.

26.

Danielle Panabaker played Brittany Aarons in Stuck in the Suburbs.


Discovery Channel / ©Discovery Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

27.

Kel Mitchell played Ed in Good Burger.


Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Kel has four children: 22-year-old Lyric Mitchell, 20-year-old Allure Mitchell, 4-year-old Wisdom Mitchell, and 1-year-old Honor Johari-Rice Mitchell.

28.

Sabrina Bryan played Dorinda in The Cheetah Girls.


Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Sabrina has one child: 1-year-old Comillia Monroe.

29.

Ashley Leggat played Casey MacDonald in Life with Derek.

Today, Ashley has two children: 4-year-old Olivia Patricia Anne Williams and 2-year-old London Marie Williams.

30.

Kirsten Storms played Zenon Kar in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.


Hal Roach Studios Inc. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Today, Kirsten has one child: 7-year-old Harper Rose Barash.

31.

Chez Starbuck played Cody Griffin in The Thirteenth Year.

Today, Chez has two children: 3-year-old Savannah Sarnella and 9-month-old Saxon Levi Sarnella.

32.

Tiffany Thornton played Tawni Hart in Sonny with a Chance.


Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, Tiffany has three children: 9-year-old Kenneth James Carney, 7-year-old Bentley Cash Carney, and 3-year-old Juliet Joy Capaci.

33.

Camille Guaty played Daisy in Gotta Kick It Up.

Today, Camille has one child: 2-year-old Morrison Rafael Kaye.

34.

And Jasmine Richards played Margaret “Peggy” Dupree in Camp Rock.

Today, Jasmine has one child: 1-year-old Luke Agostino Caci.

