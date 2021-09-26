34 Celeb Couples Who Met Online And 16 Who Met IRL

Who knew so many reality stars were on Tinder?

The advent of social media and dating apps has changed the way a lot of us find love, and for celebrities, it’s no different. Basically, the lead actor from your favorite CW show is just as likely to slide into someone’s DMs or swipe right on them as Brad from your econ class is.

In fact, a surprising number of celeb relationships began online, through both social media and dating apps. However, a lot them also still meet the old-fashioned way (aka in real life).

Here are 21 celeb couples who started in the DMs:

1.

Despite having been catfished twice by other women, Nev Schulman followed Laura Perlongo on Instagram in hopes of getting her attention, and when she commented on a picture of his motorcycle, he messaged her a picture of his helmet and said, “Wanna go for a ride?”


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Bleecker Street

Later that day, he picked her up from work and took her to dinner on his bike. They got married in 2017.

2.

Simone Biles saw NFL player Jonathan Owens on Instagram and thought he was cute, so she slid into his DMs to say hi.

3.

When Ricky Martin saw Jwan Yosef’s art on Instagram, he went to his profile to find a picture of him, and then they texted for six months before meeting up in person.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

They got married in 2017.

4.

Sarah Hyland excitedly tweeted about Wells Adams becoming the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, and after a flirty reply, he sent her a private message.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

They got engaged in 2019.

5.

After texting her Quantico costar Graham Rogers, “Priyanka. Is. Wow,” Nick Jonas messaged Priyanka Chopra on Twitter, writing, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She gave him her number so he could text her. They got married in 2018.

6.

Mandy Moore posted a picture of a Dawes album she liked on Instagram, and lead singer Taylor Goldsmith messaged her about it.


Rachel Luna / Getty Images

They got married in 2018.

7.

After her mom showed her a Janoskians video on YouTube, Ariana Grande started dating Jai Brooks online, and they didn’t meet in person until five months into their relationship.


Ariana Grande / Via youtube.com

They started dating in 2012, broke up in 2013, got back together in 2014, then split up for good a few months later. 

8.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner followed each other on Instagram because their mutual friends had been trying to introduce them for a while, and he slid into her DMs “out of the blue” one day.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They got married in 2019.

9.

The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins “successfully slid” into Jessica Clarke’s Instagram DMs.

10.

In 2015, singer Zara Larsson posted a thirst tweet along with a picture of model Brian Whittaker, asking who he was and how he liked his eggs cooked in the morning, and they met IRL soon after.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

They broke up in 2019 after a two-year relationship.

11.

Dua Lipa slid into Anwar Hadid’s DMs after they crossed paths at a barbecue.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

They’ve been dating since 2019.

12.

While on a ski trip, YouTuber Caspar Lee followed several University of Exeter students he met on Instagram, and after friend Ambar Miraaj Driscoll came up on his explore page, he followed her but waited a month to comment on her post.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Europe SARL

She reposted his comment to her story and shared that she’d been a massive fan of his YouTube channel when she was 14. He replied to her story, and she informed him they’d met at a meet and greet in 2012. 

They’ve been together since 2018.

13.

During Riverdale Season 1, Travis Mills messaged Madelaine Petsch on Facebook to congratulate her for booking the part of Cheryl Blossom.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

They got together in 2017 and broke up in 2020.

14.

Nick Young posted a picture of Iggy Azalea on Twitter for #WomanCrushWednesday, and after her friends noticed it, she agreed to go out with the then–NBA player.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images for MTV

They got engaged in 2015, then broke up in 2016.

15.

After Wiz Khalifa told an interviewer he’d be with Amber Rose if he could be with anyone in the world, she messaged him on Twitter.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They got married in 2013 and divorced in 2016.

16.

Dylan Sprouse messaged model Barbara Palvin on Instagram after bumping into her at a party, but she didn’t reply for six months.


JP Yim / Getty Images for Fendi

They got together in 2018.

17.

Sarah Paulson first locked eyes with Holland Taylor at a party in 2005, but they didn’t start dating until Taylor slid into her Twitter DMs a decade later.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

They’d followed each other because they were both working on a PSA for women’s rights. 

They’ve been together since 2015.

18.

NBA player Andre Drummond tweeted pictures of Jennette McCurdy for #WomanCrushWednesday for several months, and they met up IRL after she replied that she wanted to watch him play basketball.


Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They briefly dated in 2013.

19.

Austin Mahone and model Katya Henry met through Instagram.


Barry King / Getty Images

They started dating in 2015, then broke up in 2017.

20.

Chris Hughes from Love Island and Jesy Nelson had their first date at a Harry Potter–themed bar after reportedly sliding into each other’s DMs.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

They started dating in 2019 and broke up in 2020.

21.

The Counting Crows dared Emmy Rossum to come sing with them via Twitter, which sparked the beginning of her relationship with lead singer Adam Duritz.


Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They started dating in 2009, then broke up in 2010.

Now here are 13 celeb couples who matched on dating apps and sites:

22.

Amy Schumer and artist Ben Hanisch met on the celebrity dating app Raya.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

They started dating in 2015, then broke up in 2017.

23.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala both swiped right on Tinder.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for GLAAD

24.

The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown liked Adam Woolard’s picture on a dating app first, but he was the one who made “an actual move that made any ruckus.”

25.

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid matched on Tinder.


Rebecca Sapp / WireImage / Getty Images

They got married in 2018.

26.

Actor Jesse Sloan and Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing With the Stars met on eHarmony.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

27.

Chrissy Metz from This Is Us and Bradley Collins met on Bumble.

28.

Lauren Bushnell from The Bachelor and Devin Antin both swiped right and matched on Tinder.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for POPSUGAR

They started dating in 2017, then broke up in 2018.

29.

Tan and Rob France met on a dating site.


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

They got married in 2007.

30.

E.J. Scott and Deborah Ann Woll matched with each other on Match.com.


Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ABC via Getty Images

They got married in 2018.

31.

Bethenny Frankel from The Real Housewives of New York City and Paul Bernon met on a dating app, but they haven’t revealed which one.

32.

YouTuber Louise Pentland and Liam O’Neill met on Tinder.

33.

Laverne Cox and Kyle Draper met on Tinder.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

They started dating in 2017, then broke up in 2019.

34.

Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York City and Garth Wakeford went on a coffee date after matching on a dating app.


Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They started dating in 2020 and broke up in 2021.

And finally, here are 16 celeb couples who had their meet-cutes IRL:

35.

Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith (formerly known as Ned Rocknroll) met while escaping from a house fire on his uncle Richard Branson’s resort island.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

They got married in 2012.

36.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas were both on family vacations in the Bahamas when they first met at the pay phones.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They got married in 2009.

37.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford reportedly met at church camp and became pen pals when they were 12, then reconnected as adults.


Pool / Getty Images

They got married in 2012.

38.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hit it off from the moment they met at a Golden Globes afterparty.


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

They got engaged in 2019.

39.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set up on a blind date.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

They got married in 2018.

40.

Emily Blunt was at a restaurant with her friend Gray when his friend John Krasinski left his own table to sit with them.


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

They got married in 2010.

41.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson met the first time she hosted Saturday Night Live, which was the first year he was a writer on the show.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

They got married in 2020.

42.

In the early 1970s, Lily Tomlin reached out to Jane Wagner in hopes of collaborating on a writing project, but two minutes after a friend introduced them, Tomlin was in love.


David Crotty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She had to leave the next day to perform a show in Chicago, but afterward, she returned to New York and asked Wagner out.

They got married in 2013.

43.

Common and Tiffany Haddish met on the set of The Kitchen after being cast as love interests.


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

They had their first “virtual date” as part of partnership with Bumble in 2020, but afterward, they started dating for real.

44.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff met when she starred in his short film In the Time It Takes to Get There.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They’ve been together since 2019.

45.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew met on a cruise ship, and Prew was the first person to ask Siwa about her life story beyond her career.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

They started dating in 2020.

46.

George Takei and Brad Altman met at a club in the 1980s, and they started spending time together after Takei asked the athlete to help him train for a marathon.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

They got married in 2008.

47.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner met at Coachella, and when his tour continued afterward, she joined him.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

They started dating in 2017, broke up in 2019, then got back together in 2021.

48.

Ariana Grande’s team helped her find Realtor Dalton Gomez when she was looking to buy a new house, and she arranged an in-person meeting because she thought he was cute.

49.

At a mutual friend’s dinner party, Billy Porter made sure he sat next to Adam Smith, who’d just moved to New York City.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

They started dating in 2009, broke up in 2010, got back together in 2015, and got married in 2017.

50.

And finally, one morning in Rome, a member of Serena Williams’ team tried to get Alexis Ohanian to vacate a table they planned to use by telling him there was a rat, but after he replied, “I’m from Brooklyn. I see rats all the time,” she invited him to join them.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

They got married in 2017.

