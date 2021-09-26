34 Celeb Couples Who Met Online And 16 Who Met IRL

Who knew so many reality stars were on Tinder?
In fact, a surprising number of celeb relationships began online, through both social media and dating apps. However, a lot them also still meet the old-fashioned way (aka in real life).
Here are 21 celeb couples who started in the DMs:
Despite having been catfished twice by other women, Nev Schulman followed Laura Perlongo on Instagram in hopes of getting her attention, and when she commented on a picture of his motorcycle, he messaged her a picture of his helmet and said, “Wanna go for a ride?”
Simone Biles saw NFL player Jonathan Owens on Instagram and thought he was cute, so she slid into his DMs to say hi.
When Ricky Martin saw Jwan Yosef’s art on Instagram, he went to his profile to find a picture of him, and then they texted for six months before meeting up in person.
Sarah Hyland excitedly tweeted about Wells Adams becoming the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, and after a flirty reply, he sent her a private message.
After texting her Quantico costar Graham Rogers, “Priyanka. Is. Wow,” Nick Jonas messaged Priyanka Chopra on Twitter, writing, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.”
Mandy Moore posted a picture of a Dawes album she liked on Instagram, and lead singer Taylor Goldsmith messaged her about it.
After her mom showed her a Janoskians video on YouTube, Ariana Grande started dating Jai Brooks online, and they didn’t meet in person until five months into their relationship.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner followed each other on Instagram because their mutual friends had been trying to introduce them for a while, and he slid into her DMs “out of the blue” one day.
The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins “successfully slid” into Jessica Clarke’s Instagram DMs.
In 2015, singer Zara Larsson posted a thirst tweet along with a picture of model Brian Whittaker, asking who he was and how he liked his eggs cooked in the morning, and they met IRL soon after.
Dua Lipa slid into Anwar Hadid’s DMs after they crossed paths at a barbecue.
While on a ski trip, YouTuber Caspar Lee followed several University of Exeter students he met on Instagram, and after friend Ambar Miraaj Driscoll came up on his explore page, he followed her but waited a month to comment on her post.
During Riverdale Season 1, Travis Mills messaged Madelaine Petsch on Facebook to congratulate her for booking the part of Cheryl Blossom.
Nick Young posted a picture of Iggy Azalea on Twitter for #WomanCrushWednesday, and after her friends noticed it, she agreed to go out with the then–NBA player.
After Wiz Khalifa told an interviewer he’d be with Amber Rose if he could be with anyone in the world, she messaged him on Twitter.
Dylan Sprouse messaged model Barbara Palvin on Instagram after bumping into her at a party, but she didn’t reply for six months.
Sarah Paulson first locked eyes with Holland Taylor at a party in 2005, but they didn’t start dating until Taylor slid into her Twitter DMs a decade later.
NBA player Andre Drummond tweeted pictures of Jennette McCurdy for #WomanCrushWednesday for several months, and they met up IRL after she replied that she wanted to watch him play basketball.
Austin Mahone and model Katya Henry met through Instagram.
Chris Hughes from Love Island and Jesy Nelson had their first date at a Harry Potter–themed bar after reportedly sliding into each other’s DMs.
The Counting Crows dared Emmy Rossum to come sing with them via Twitter, which sparked the beginning of her relationship with lead singer Adam Duritz.
Now here are 13 celeb couples who matched on dating apps and sites:
Amy Schumer and artist Ben Hanisch met on the celebrity dating app Raya.
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala both swiped right on Tinder.
The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown liked Adam Woolard’s picture on a dating app first, but he was the one who made “an actual move that made any ruckus.”
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid matched on Tinder.
Actor Jesse Sloan and Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing With the Stars met on eHarmony.
Chrissy Metz from This Is Us and Bradley Collins met on Bumble.
Lauren Bushnell from The Bachelor and Devin Antin both swiped right and matched on Tinder.
Tan and Rob France met on a dating site.
E.J. Scott and Deborah Ann Woll matched with each other on Match.com.
Bethenny Frankel from The Real Housewives of New York City and Paul Bernon met on a dating app, but they haven’t revealed which one.
YouTuber Louise Pentland and Liam O’Neill met on Tinder.
Laverne Cox and Kyle Draper met on Tinder.
Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York City and Garth Wakeford went on a coffee date after matching on a dating app.
And finally, here are 16 celeb couples who had their meet-cutes IRL:
Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith (formerly known as Ned Rocknroll) met while escaping from a house fire on his uncle Richard Branson’s resort island.
Kevin and Danielle Jonas were both on family vacations in the Bahamas when they first met at the pay phones.
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford reportedly met at church camp and became pen pals when they were 12, then reconnected as adults.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hit it off from the moment they met at a Golden Globes afterparty.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set up on a blind date.
Emily Blunt was at a restaurant with her friend Gray when his friend John Krasinski left his own table to sit with them.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson met the first time she hosted Saturday Night Live, which was the first year he was a writer on the show.
In the early 1970s, Lily Tomlin reached out to Jane Wagner in hopes of collaborating on a writing project, but two minutes after a friend introduced them, Tomlin was in love.
Common and Tiffany Haddish met on the set of The Kitchen after being cast as love interests.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff met when she starred in his short film In the Time It Takes to Get There.
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew met on a cruise ship, and Prew was the first person to ask Siwa about her life story beyond her career.
George Takei and Brad Altman met at a club in the 1980s, and they started spending time together after Takei asked the athlete to help him train for a marathon.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner met at Coachella, and when his tour continued afterward, she joined him.
Ariana Grande’s team helped her find Realtor Dalton Gomez when she was looking to buy a new house, and she arranged an in-person meeting because she thought he was cute.
At a mutual friend’s dinner party, Billy Porter made sure he sat next to Adam Smith, who’d just moved to New York City.
And finally, one morning in Rome, a member of Serena Williams’ team tried to get Alexis Ohanian to vacate a table they planned to use by telling him there was a rat, but after he replied, “I’m from Brooklyn. I see rats all the time,” she invited him to join them.
