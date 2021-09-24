33 Brooklyn Nine Nine Behind The Scenes Cast Pictures

Well, have I got some good news for you! In celebration of their eight long years at the Nine-Nine, the cast and crew shared a bunch of incredible behind-the-scenes pictures I cannot get enough of. Here are 33 of the very best ones:
1.
This cute selfie of the whole Nine-Nine crew:
2.
Andre and Stephanie looking very serious while filming at Shaw’s:
3.
This Peraltiago selfie from the “Balancing” episode in Season 8:
4.
Andre taking a much needed nap between takes:
5.
The Nine-Nine‘s finest ladies on the last day of filming:
6.
This throwback to Melissa’s first days on the B99 set:
7.
Melissa, Stephanie, Joe, and Andy taking an adorable squad selfie:
8.
This behind-the-scenes selfie that I CANNOT stop laughing at because ANDRE:
9.
This selfie of Joe and Melissa getting ready for verrrrry different scenes:
10.
Melissa and Stephanie snapping a cute selfie in the briefing room:
13.
And this chaotic Stephanie and Andre selfie from the same episode:
14.
The Nine-Nine gang after their big Late Night interview:
15.
This shot of Dirk and Joel ~really~ embodying Hitchcock and Scully:
16.
Craig and Andy getting ready to cause some trouble on set of the “PB&J” episode:
17.
Stephanie getting ready for yet another Halloween Heist trick:
18.
Melissa sharing a lifelong reminder of playing Amy:
20.
These best buds hanging out after a long day of filming:
21.
This adorable Sleuth Sisters™️ selfie:
22.
Andre doing some serious research on set:
23.
This cute selfie from “The Lake House” episode in Season 8:
24.
This BTS look at how Charles Boyle gets his signature hair:
25.
These selfies that I’m sure were taken riiiight before Andy found out how to use a green screen:
26.
Joe’s very fast tour of the set:
27.
Andy looking extra classy before the final scene of the series:
28.
Chelsea sharing the super-sweet wrap gift that Stephanie got the cast (and her master plan to one-up it):
29.
Joe and Andy having some realllll Charles and Jake energy off camera:
30.
Chelsea and Joe absolutely rocking this silver robe look:
31.
Stephanie and Joel on the set of “The Lake House” episode in Season 8:
32.
Terry right before he Kool-Aid man’d himself through that wall in the finale:
33.
…and finally, a video of him doing it, for good measure:
