33 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Table of Contents

1.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum as Shrek and Fiona in 2018:


Thestewartofny / WireImage / Getty Images

2.

Rita Ora as Post Malone in 2018:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

3.

The Weeknd as the Nutty Professor in 2020:

4.

Lupita Nyong’o as Dionne from Clueless in 2018:


Craig Barritt / Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

5.

Cardi B as Medusa in 2020:

6.

Harry Styles as Elton John in 2018:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

7.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia in 2018:


Craig Barritt / Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

8.

Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton in 2016:


Wowcelebritytv / GC Images / Getty Images

9.

Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson in 2015:


Andrew Toth / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease in 2015:


Andrew Toth / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

Charlie Cox as Loki and Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil in 2019:


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

12.

Rihanna as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in 2014:


Ncp / GC Images / Getty Images

13.

Kendall Jenner as a fembot from Austin Powers in 2018:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

14.

Victoria Justice as an Ouija board in 2018:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

15.

Lizzo as a WAP (Wet Ass Pussycat) in 2020:

16.

Demi Lovato as Pennywise from It in 2019:

17.

Busy Philipps as Regina George’s mom in 2019:

18.

Ciara and her son, Future, as Cardi B and Offset in 2020:

19.

Joe Jonas as Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones in 2019:

20.

Halsey as the Corpse Bride in 2020:

21.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes as the Powerpuff Girls in 2020:

22.

Lizzo as the infamous fly on Mike Pence’s head in 2020:

23.

Joey King as Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter in 2018:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

24.

Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2019:

25.

Sarah Hyland as a taco in 2018:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

26.

Ashanti as Smurfette in 2015:


Andrew Toth / WireImage / Getty Images

27.

Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj from “Super Bass” in 2020:

28.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family in 2018:

29.

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit in 2015:


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

30.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2019:


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

31.

Saweetie as every member of Destiny’s Child in 2020:

32.

Iggy Azalea as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians in 2013:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

33.

Finally, Lady Gaga as a ghost in 2014:


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

Which is your favorite costume? Let us know in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR