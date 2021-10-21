33 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

2.
Rita Ora as Post Malone in 2018:
3.
The Weeknd as the Nutty Professor in 2020:
4.
Lupita Nyong’o as Dionne from Clueless in 2018:
5.
Cardi B as Medusa in 2020:
6.
Harry Styles as Elton John in 2018:
7.
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia in 2018:
8.
Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton in 2016:
9.
Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson in 2015:
10.
Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease in 2015:
11.
Charlie Cox as Loki and Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil in 2019:
12.
Rihanna as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in 2014:
13.
Kendall Jenner as a fembot from Austin Powers in 2018:
14.
Victoria Justice as an Ouija board in 2018:
15.
Lizzo as a WAP (Wet Ass Pussycat) in 2020:
16.
Demi Lovato as Pennywise from It in 2019:
17.
Busy Philipps as Regina George’s mom in 2019:
18.
Ciara and her son, Future, as Cardi B and Offset in 2020:
19.
Joe Jonas as Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones in 2019:
20.
Halsey as the Corpse Bride in 2020:
21.
Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes as the Powerpuff Girls in 2020:
22.
Lizzo as the infamous fly on Mike Pence’s head in 2020:
23.
Joey King as Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter in 2018:
24.
Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z in 2019:
25.
Sarah Hyland as a taco in 2018:
26.
Ashanti as Smurfette in 2015:
27.
Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj from “Super Bass” in 2020:
28.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family in 2018:
29.
Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit in 2015:
30.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2019:
31.
Saweetie as every member of Destiny’s Child in 2020:
32.
Iggy Azalea as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians in 2013:
33.
Finally, Lady Gaga as a ghost in 2014:
Which is your favorite costume? Let us know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!