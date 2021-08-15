32% of Nigerians Use Bitcoin — World’s Highest Percentage By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. 32% of Nigerians Use Bitcoin — World’s Highest Percentage



Twitter’s Jack Dorsey posted about Nigeria as the country with most people using .

32% of Nigerians own Bitcoin, the highest percentage in the world.

On Saturday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posted about Nigeria being the highest percentage in the world to use cryptocurrencies. The CEO seems to be surprised as he tweets “Wow: 32% of Nigerians own Bitcoin, the highest percentage in the world.”

According to Statista, Nigeria is indeed the first among the countries that are using/owns Bitcoin. Vietnam (21%) goes second, followed by the Philippines with 20%. Other countries included on the list were Turkey, Peru, Switzerland, India, China, U.S, Germany, and Japan.

Previously, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria shared that he supports cryptocurrency.

In most countries, currency collapses have caused hardship to most people. Argentina, Brazil, China, Mexi…

