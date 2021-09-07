Home Entertainment 31 Of The Best Simu Liu Tweets

Fighting crime and making us laugh? We love a superhero that can do both.

It’s jam-packed with an incredible cast, jaw-dropping action sequences, and good ol’ comedic relief. And, while the film’s titular star Simu Liu is undoubtedly an excellent crime-fighter, I personally loved watching his sense of humor channeled through his character on the big screen.

But Simu Liu has been hilarious since before he became a Marvel superhero — and here are 31 of his funniest tweets to prove it:

5.

Don’t mind me I’m just trying to get better targeted ads on Facebook:

Boba boba boba boba boba boba boba boba boba boba boba boba boba brown sugar pearl fresh milk jasmine milk tea bubble tea bubble tea bubble tea bubble tea boba boba boba boba boba boba boba boba boba hotpot.


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

6.

My childhood bullies: “Your food is gross and you are gross”

Bullies all grown up: “OMG guys I just discovered the best food have you guys heard of dumplings”


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

10.

Some days when I start feeling like I’m too cool for school, I remember that Power Rangers did a tenth anniversary crossover episode with ten Red Rangers and that I can still quote it from beginning to end.


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

11.

Popped my talk-show cherry on @KellyClarksonTV with the most awkward drunken-looking entrance dance of all time. Apologies to anyone who thought that I was cool before this.


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

12.

The precise moment my soul left my body and ascended to the enlightened realm. Angels wept. Doves chirped. John Legend and Michael Buble duetted and their heavenly voices broke the heaven internet. It is truly an honour to know such incredible, strong, badass women.


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

15.

For my @VanityFair shoot I wanted to channel a thirst-trappy John Hammond from Jurassic Park.

I’m happy to say that we’ve spared no expense. 😉

https://t.co/TXlHEl4S78


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

21.

Not the airplane turning on all of its cabin lights at the precise moment where I feel my body drifting off into a beautiful and peaceful sleep


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

24.

Guys it’s the moment you’ve all been eagerly anticipating for years… the culmination of SO much hard work. Today, this September 3rd, history is finally made. Today, I can finally say…

…that Certified Lover Boy is out on Apple Music and Spotify.


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

29.

Hard to believe that a week ago I was just sitting at my desk in my underwear eating shrimp crackers and now… okay well I’m still doing that but I’m also a superhero


@SimuLiu / Via Twitter: @SimuLiu

Basically just follow Simu Liu on Twitter. You won’t regret it.

