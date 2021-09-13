$300M incentive program backs 100% rally in Harmony (ONE) price By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
$300M incentive program backs 100% rally in Harmony (ONE) price

Protocol and community development initiatives have become the latest trend in the cryptocurrency market after a number of projects have launched multi-million dollar funds aimed at enticing builders and investors to make the cross-chain migration into the layer-2 ecosystem.

The latest project to capitalize on this trend is Harmony (ONE), a blockchain protocol that boasts a 2-second transaction finality and offers cross-chain bridges to a handful of layer-one protocols, including (BTC), (ETH), Polkadot (DOT) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

ONE/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView