30-somethings led crypto purchases at South Korean exchanges in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
30-somethings led crypto purchases at South Korean exchanges in 2021

Crypto users between 30 and 39 years old are the demographic with the most deposits on major exchanges in South Korea.

According to a Sunday report from the Yonhap News Agency, South Korean residents in their thirties deposited roughly 2.2 trillion Korean won — $1.9 billion at the time of publication — to crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit by the end of the second quarter of 2021. South Korean teenagers have the fewest deposits at $3.4 million, but this was still an increase of more than 400% compared with the $824,000 that they deposited in Q1 2021.