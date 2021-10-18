30 Red Carpet Outfits That Look Like Halloween Costumes

Awards season is a magical time of year when celebs get to dress up like royalty or fashion models. Sometimes, their outfits are so unique that they might inspire your next Halloween costume — which leads me to wonder why they didn’t reserve the ‘fit so they could be the best dressed on Oct. 31.

Here are 30 celebrity red carpet outfits that should’ve been Halloween costumes instead:

1.

Cardi B’s oyster dress from the 2019 Grammys.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

2.

Lady Gaga’s mysterious egg from the 2011 Grammys.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

3.

Lil Nas X’s golden Power Rangers suit from the 2021 Met Gala.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

4.

Zendaya’s glowing Cinderella gown from the 2019 Met Gala.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

5.

Björk’s swan attire from the 2001 Academy Awards.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

6.

Z Lala’s sea monster costume from the 2015 American Music Awards.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

7.

Katy Perry’s suit/dress combo from the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

8.

Lizzy Gardiner’s American Express gold cards dress from the 1995 Academy Awards.


Kmazur / WireImage / Via Getty

9.

Nicki Minaj’s Little Red Riding Hood gown from the 2012 Grammys.


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Via Getty

10.

Ok Go’s coordinated red carpet–inspired outfits from the 2007 Grammys.


L. Cohen / WireImage / Via Getty

11.

Annie Lennox’s Minnie Mouse look from the 1995 Grammys.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

12.

Kim Kardashian West’s Dementor cosplay from the 2021 Met Gala.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

13.

Al Walser’s astronaut suit from the 2013 Grammys.


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Via Getty

14.

Lara Flynn Boyle’s ballerina outfit from the 2003 Golden Globes.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Via Getty

15.

Rita Ora’s bathrobe from the 2017 EMAs.


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for MTV

16.

Frank Ocean’s alien baby from the 2021 Met Gala.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

17.

Angelina Jolie’s evil queen look — complete with a spikey tiara — from the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil photocall.


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images / Via Getty

18.

Kate Winslet’s ren faire dress from the 1998 Academy Awards.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

19.

Billy Porter’s lampshade hat from the 2020 Grammys.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

20.

Bad Bunny’s The Matrix look from the 2019 Latin Grammys.


Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images

21.

Katy Perry’s throwback Britney Spears dress from the 2014 VMAs.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

22.

Yungblud’s Cher Horowitz outfit from the 2002 NME Awards.


Jo Hale / Redferns / Via Getty

23.

Amber Rose’s cat costume from the 2018 VMAs.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

24.

Celine Dion’s backward suit from the 1999 Academy Awards.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Via Getty

25.

Fred Armisen’s Freddy Krueger cosplay from the 2015 Emmys.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

26.

Kim Petras’s horse costume from the 2021 Met Gala.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

27.

Jared Leto and his head twin from the 2019 Met Gala.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

28.

Zendaya’s butterfly dress from the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman.


Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

29.

Evan Ross’s Beetlejuice suit from the 2018 EMAs.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

30.

And finally, Sasha Gradiva’s Terminator arm from the 2012 Grammys.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

