30 Famous People In 1971 Vs 2021

However, some true icons built careers that have kept them in the spotlight for over fifty years.
Here’s what 30 celebs looked liked 50 years ago vs. now:
1.
Here’s Betty White announcing for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1971:
And here she is cuddling a pig in 2021:
2.
Here’s Dionne Warwick performing on The Glen Campbell Show in 1971:
And here she is at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021:
3.
Here’s Goldie Hawn at the Academy Awards in 1971:
And here she is posing with her new puppy in 2021:
4.
Here’s Harrison Ford in a 1971 episode of Dan August:
And here he is giving a speech about climate change in 2021:
5.
Here’s Sylvester Stallone on the set of Bananas in 1971:
And here he is at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in 2021:
6.
Here’s Al Pacino in The Panic in Needle Park in 1971:
And here he is on the set of The House of Gucci in 2021:
7.
Here’s Sir Ian McKellen during a televised performance of The Tragedy of King Richard II in 1971:
And here he is during a performance of Hamlet in 2021:
8.
Here’s Morgan Freeman on the children’s show The Electric Company in 1971:
And here he is at the virtual Critics Choice Awards in 2021:
9.
Here’s Susan Sarandon in A World Apart in 1971:
And here she is at a 30th anniversary celebration for Thelma and Louise in 2021:
10.
Here’s Jackie Chan in Snake Fist Fighter in 1971:
And here he is at the Weibo Movie Awards in 2021:
11.
Here’s Dame Maggie Smith at the airport in 1971:
And here she is at Wimbledon in 2021:
12.
Here’s Julie Andrews at the grand opening of Walt Disney World in 1971:
And here she is at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021:
13.
Here’s Robert De Niro in The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight in 1971:
And here he is at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021:
14.
Here’s Warren Beatty at the premiere of Go-Between in 1971:
And here he is at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021:
15.
Here’s Arnold Schwarzenegger at the bodybuilding contest Mr. Olympia in 1971:
And here he is speaking at the Digital X event in 2021:
16.
Here’s Carly Simon posing for a photograph in 1971:
And here she is posing for an Instagram picture in 2021:
17.
Here’s Mark Hamill on an episode of The Partridge Family in 1971:
And here he is during a remote appearance on The Tonight Show in 2021:
18.
Here’s Sophia Loren at the airport in 1971:
And here she is at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021:
19.
Here’s Barbra Streisand accepting her Golden Globe in 1971:
And here she is in an interview with Zane Lowe in 2021:
20.
Here’s Jane Fonda accepting her Academy Award in 1971:
And here she is at the Golden Globes in 2021:
21.
Here’s James Earl Jones on NBC Children’s Theatre in 1971:
And here he is in Coming 2 America in 2021:
22.
Here’s Lily Tomlin’s studio portrait from 1971:
And here she is on Grace and Frankie Season 7 in 2021:
23.
Here’s Sidney Poitier in The Path of the Damned in 1971:
And here he is celebrating his birthday with his daughter Sydney Poitier Heartsong in 2021:
24.
Here’s Sally Field in Maybe I’ll Come Home in the Spring in 1971:
And here she is speaking at a virtual event for Guilford College in 2021:
25.
Here’s Blythe Danner at the stage door outside a production of Follies in 1971:
And here she is with her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow in 2021:
26.
Here’s Diane Keaton on the set of Play it Again, Sam in 1971:
And here she is in a Gucci ad in 2021:
27.
Here’s Richard Roundtree starring in Shaft in 1971:
And here he is on an episode of Family Reunion Season 2 in 2021:
28.
Here’s Vanessa Redgrave on the set of Mary, Queen of Scots in 1971:
And here she is in Finding You in 2021:
29.
Here’s Paul McCartney accepting a Grammy on the Beatles’ behalf in 1971:
And here he is at a Brandi Carlile concert in 2021:
30.
And finally, here’s Cher performing during The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour in 1971:
And here she is at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!