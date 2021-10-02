30 Famous People In 1971 Vs 2021

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
8

For a lot of celebs, it’s challenging to get a career in Hollywood off the ground, and it’s even harder to keep it going.

However, some true icons built careers that have kept them in the spotlight for over fifty years.

Here’s what 30 celebs looked liked 50 years ago vs. now:

1.

Here’s Betty White announcing for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1971:


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here she is cuddling a pig in 2021:

2.

Here’s Dionne Warwick performing on The Glen Campbell Show in 1971:


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

And here she is at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for TIFF 2021

3.

Here’s Goldie Hawn at the Academy Awards in 1971:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here she is posing with her new puppy in 2021:

4.

Here’s Harrison Ford in a 1971 episode of Dan August:

And here he is giving a speech about climate change in 2021:


Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images

5.

Here’s Sylvester Stallone on the set of Bananas in 1971:


Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

And here he is at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in 2021:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

6.

Here’s Al Pacino in The Panic in Needle Park in 1971:


United Archives / FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

And here he is on the set of The House of Gucci in 2021:


Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

7.

Here’s Sir Ian McKellen during a televised performance of The Tragedy of King Richard II in 1971:


Radio Times / Getty Images

And here he is during a performance of Hamlet in 2021:


Robbie Jack / Corbis via Getty Images

8.

Here’s Morgan Freeman on the children’s show The Electric Company in 1971:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty

And here he is at the virtual Critics Choice Awards in 2021:


Getty Images / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

9.

Here’s Susan Sarandon in A World Apart in 1971:


Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

And here she is at a 30th anniversary celebration for Thelma and Louise in 2021:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

10.

Here’s Jackie Chan in Snake Fist Fighter in 1971:


Lmpc / LMPC via Getty Images

And here he is at the Weibo Movie Awards in 2021:


Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

11.

Here’s Dame Maggie Smith at the airport in 1971:

And here she is at Wimbledon in 2021:


Neil Mockford / GC Images / Via Getty

12.

Here’s Julie Andrews at the grand opening of Walt Disney World in 1971:


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here she is at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021:

13.

Here’s Robert De Niro in The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight in 1971:


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

And here he is at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021:

14.

Here’s Warren Beatty at the premiere of Go-Between in 1971:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here he is at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

15.

Here’s Arnold Schwarzenegger at the bodybuilding contest Mr. Olympia in 1971:

And here he is speaking at the Digital X event in 2021:


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

16.

Here’s Carly Simon posing for a photograph in 1971:


Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

And here she is posing for an Instagram picture in 2021:

17.

Here’s Mark Hamill on an episode of The Partridge Family in 1971:

And here he is during a remote appearance on The Tonight Show in 2021:

18.

Here’s Sophia Loren at the airport in 1971:


Tom Wargacki / WireImage / Via Getty

And here she is at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

19.

Here’s Barbra Streisand accepting her Golden Globe in 1971:


Max B. Miller / Getty Images

And here she is in an interview with Zane Lowe in 2021:

20.

Here’s Jane Fonda accepting her Academy Award in 1971:


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty

And here she is at the Golden Globes in 2021:


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

21.

Here’s James Earl Jones on NBC Children’s Theatre in 1971:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here he is in Coming 2 America in 2021:

22.

Here’s Lily Tomlin’s studio portrait from 1971:


Jack Robinson / Getty Images

And here she is on Grace and Frankie Season 7 in 2021:

23.

Here’s Sidney Poitier in The Path of the Damned in 1971:


Ullstein Bild Dtl. / ullstein bild via Getty Images

And here he is celebrating his birthday with his daughter Sydney Poitier Heartsong in 2021:

24.

Here’s Sally Field in Maybe I’ll Come Home in the Spring in 1971:


Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

And here she is speaking at a virtual event for Guilford College in 2021:

25.

Here’s Blythe Danner at the stage door outside a production of Follies in 1971:


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

And here she is with her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow in 2021:

26.

Here’s Diane Keaton on the set of Play it Again, Sam in 1971:


United Archives / FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

And here she is in a Gucci ad in 2021:

27.

Here’s Richard Roundtree starring in Shaft in 1971:


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

And here he is on an episode of Family Reunion Season 2 in 2021:

28.

Here’s Vanessa Redgrave on the set of Mary, Queen of Scots in 1971:


Fox Photos / Getty Images

And here she is in Finding You in 2021:


Roadside Attractions /Courtesy Everett Collection

29.

Here’s Paul McCartney accepting a Grammy on the Beatles’ behalf in 1971:

And here he is at a Brandi Carlile concert in 2021:


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for SiriusXM

30.

And finally, here’s Cher performing during The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour in 1971:


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

And here she is at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021:


Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Via Getty

