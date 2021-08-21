30 Famous Actors Early Movie Roles Vs. Latest

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Mila Kunis has grown so much since her 1996 movie debut in Santa With Muscles.
1.
What Emma Stone looked like as Jules in Superbad (2007)
What Emma Stone looks like as Cruella de Vil in Cruella (2021)
2.
What Regina King looked like as Shalika in Boyz n the Hood (1991)
What Regina King looks like as Trudy Smith in The Harder They Fall (2021)
3.
What Leonardo DiCaprio looked like as Toby Wolff in This Boy’s Life (1993)
What Leonardo DiCaprio looks like as Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
4.
What Eddie Murphy looked like as Reggie Hammond in 48 Hrs. (1982)
What Eddie Murphy looks like as King Akeem Joffer in Coming 2 America (2021)
5.
What Jane Fonda looked like as June Ryder in Tall Story (1960)
What Jane Fonda looks like as Vivian in Book Club (2018)
6.
What Whoopi Goldberg looked like as Celie Harris Johnson in The Color Purple (1985)
What Whoopi Goldberg looks like as Lola in Nobody’s Fool (2018)
7.
What Kristen Stewart looked like as Sam Jennings in The Safety of Objects (2001)
What Kristen Stewart looks like as Abby in Happiest Season (2020)
8.
What Bradley Cooper looked like as Ben in Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
What Bradley Cooper looks like as Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born (2018)
9.
What Samuel L. Jackson looked like as “gang member number two” in Ragtime (1981)
What Samuel L. Jackson looks like as Darius Kincaid in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)
10.
What Angelina Jolie looked like as Tosh in Lookin’ to Get Out (1982)
What Angelina Jolie looks like as Thena in Eternals (2021)
11.
What Saoirse Ronan looked like as Izzie in I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007)
What Saoirse Ronan looks like as Charlotte in Ammonite (2020)
12.
What Daniel Kaluuya looked like as Reece in Shoot the Messenger (2006)
What Daniel Kaluuya looks like as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
13.
What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked like as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001)
What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looks like as Captain Frank Skipper Wolff in Jungle Cruise (2021)
14.
What Halle Berry looked like as Vivian in Jungle Fever (1991)
What Halle Berry looks like as Jackie Justice in Bruised (2020)
15.
What Keanu Reeves looked like as Matt in River’s Edge (1986)
What Keanu Reeves looks like as Ted Logan in Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
16.
What Jamie Lee Curtis looked like as Laurie Strode in Halloween (1978)
What Jamie Lee Curtis looks like as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills (2021)
17.
What Viola Davis looked like as Moselle Miller in Out of Sight (1998)
What Viola Davis looks like as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad (2021)
18.
What Tom Hanks looked like as Elliot in He Knows You’re Alone (1980)
What Tom Hanks looks like as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd in News of the World (2020)
19.
What Dev Patel looked like as Jamal Malik in Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
What Dev Patel looks like as Gawain in The Green Knight (2021)
20.
What Nicole Kidman looked like as Judy in BMX Bandits (1983)
What Nicole Kidman looks like as Angie Dickinson in The Prom (2020)
21.
What Denzel Washington looked like as Roger Porter in Carbon Copy (1981)
What Denzel Washington looks like as Deputy Sheriff Joe Deke in The Little Things (2021)
22.
What Mila Kunis looked like as Sarah in Santa With Muscles (1996)
What Mila Kunis looks like as Nancy in Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
23.
What Will Smith looked like as Tea Cake Walters in Made in America (1993)
What Will Smith looks like as Mike Lowrey in Bad Boys for Life (2020)
24.
What Cole Sprouse looked like as Julian in Big Daddy (1999)
What Cole Sprouse looks like as Will Newman in Five Feet Apart (2019)
25.
What Sofía Vergara looked like as Cici in Chasing Papi (2003)
What Sofía Vergara looks like as Angela Ramirez in Bottom of the 9th (2019)
26.
What Jessica Lange looked like as Dwan in King Kong (1976)
What Jessica Lange looks like as Maddie in Wild Oats (2016)
27.
What Oscar Isaac looked like as Francesco in All About the Benjamins (2002)
What Oscar Isaac looks like as Duke Leto Atreides in Dune (2020)
28.
What Angela Bassett looked like as Fran in Critters 4 (1991)
What Angela Bassett looks like as Anna May in Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)
29.
What Robert De Niro looked like as Jon Rubin in Greetings (1968)
What Robert De Niro looks like as Max Barber in The Comeback Trail (2020)
30.
And what Daniel Radcliffe looked like as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
What Daniel Radcliffe looks like as Tim Jenkin in Escape From Pretoria (2020)
