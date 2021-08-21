30 Famous Actors Early Movie Roles Vs. Latest

Mila Kunis has grown so much since her 1996 movie debut in Santa With Muscles.

1.

What Emma Stone looked like as Jules in Superbad (2007)


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Emma Stone looks like as Cruella de Vil in Cruella (2021)


Disney+ / Courtesy of Everett Collection

2.

What Regina King looked like as Shalika in Boyz n the Hood (1991)

What Regina King looks like as Trudy Smith in The Harder They Fall (2021)


Netflix

The movie is set to premiere on Netflix in late 2021.

3.

What Leonardo DiCaprio looked like as Toby Wolff in This Boy’s Life (1993)


Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Leonardo DiCaprio looks like as Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

4.

What Eddie Murphy looked like as Reggie Hammond in 48 Hrs. (1982)


Paramount Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Eddie Murphy looks like as King Akeem Joffer in Coming 2 America (2021)


Amazon / Courtesy of Everett Collection

5.

What Jane Fonda looked like as June Ryder in Tall Story (1960)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Jane Fonda looks like as Vivian in Book Club (2018)


Paramount Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

6.

What Whoopi Goldberg looked like as Celie Harris Johnson in The Color Purple (1985)


Warner Bros. / Archive Photos / Getty Images

What Whoopi Goldberg looks like as Lola in Nobody’s Fool (2018)


Paramount Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

7.

What Kristen Stewart looked like as Sam Jennings in The Safety of Objects (2001)


IFC Films / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Kristen Stewart looks like as Abby in Happiest Season (2020)


Hulu / Courtesy of Everett Collection

8.

What Bradley Cooper looked like as Ben in Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

What Bradley Cooper looks like as Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born (2018)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

9.

What Samuel L. Jackson looked like as “gang member number two” in Ragtime (1981)


Paramount Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Samuel L. Jackson looks like as Darius Kincaid in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)


Lionsgate / Courtesy of Everett Collection

10.

What Angelina Jolie looked like as Tosh in Lookin’ to Get Out (1982)

What Angelina Jolie looks like as Thena in Eternals (2021)


Marvel / Disney

The movie is set to premiere in November of 2021.

11.

What Saoirse Ronan looked like as Izzie in I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007)


Weinstein Company / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Saoirse Ronan looks like as Charlotte in Ammonite (2020)


Neon / Courtesy of Everett Collection

12.

What Daniel Kaluuya looked like as Reece in Shoot the Messenger (2006)

What Daniel Kaluuya looks like as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

13.

What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked like as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001)


Universal Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looks like as Captain Frank Skipper Wolff in Jungle Cruise (2021)


Disney / Courtesy of Everett Collection

14.

What Halle Berry looked like as Vivian in Jungle Fever (1991)

What Halle Berry looks like as Jackie Justice in Bruised (2020)


Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Collection

15.

What Keanu Reeves looked like as Matt in River’s Edge (1986)


Island Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Keanu Reeves looks like as Ted Logan in Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)


Orion Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

16.

What Jamie Lee Curtis looked like as Laurie Strode in Halloween (1978)


Compass International Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Jamie Lee Curtis looks like as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills (2021)


Universal Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

17.

What Viola Davis looked like as Moselle Miller in Out of Sight (1998)

What Viola Davis looks like as Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad (2021)

18.

What Tom Hanks looked like as Elliot in He Knows You’re Alone (1980)


MGM / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Tom Hanks looks like as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd in News of the World (2020)


Universal Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

19.

What Dev Patel looked like as Jamal Malik in Slumdog Millionaire (2008)


Fox Searchlight / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Dev Patel looks like as Gawain in The Green Knight (2021)


A24 / Courtesy of Everett Collection

20.

What Nicole Kidman looked like as Judy in BMX Bandits (1983)


Filmways Australasian Distributors

What Nicole Kidman looks like as Angie Dickinson in The Prom (2020)


Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Collection

21.

What Denzel Washington looked like as Roger Porter in Carbon Copy (1981)


Embassy Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Denzel Washington looks like as Deputy Sheriff Joe Deke in The Little Things (2021)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

22.

What Mila Kunis looked like as Sarah in Santa With Muscles (1996)

What Mila Kunis looks like as Nancy in Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

23.

What Will Smith looked like as Tea Cake Walters in Made in America (1993)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Will Smith looks like as Mike Lowrey in Bad Boys for Life (2020)

24.

What Cole Sprouse looked like as Julian in Big Daddy (1999)


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Cole Sprouse looks like as Will Newman in Five Feet Apart (2019)


CBS Films / Courtesy of Everett Collection

25.

What Sofía Vergara looked like as Cici in Chasing Papi (2003)


20th Century Fox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Sofía Vergara looks like as Angela Ramirez in Bottom of the 9th (2019)


Saban Films / Courtesy of Everett Collection

26.

What Jessica Lange looked like as Dwan in King Kong (1976)


Paramount Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Jessica Lange looks like as Maddie in Wild Oats (2016)


The Weinstein Company / Courtesy of Everett Collection

27.

What Oscar Isaac looked like as Francesco in All About the Benjamins (2002)

What Oscar Isaac looks like as Duke Leto Atreides in Dune (2020)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

28.

What Angela Bassett looked like as Fran in Critters 4 (1991)

What Angela Bassett looks like as Anna May in Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)


Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Collection

29.

What Robert De Niro looked like as Jon Rubin in Greetings (1968)

What Robert De Niro looks like as Max Barber in The Comeback Trail (2020)


Cloudburst Entertainment / Courtesy of Everett Collection

30.

And what Daniel Radcliffe looked like as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)


Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Daniel Radcliffe looks like as Tim Jenkin in Escape From Pretoria (2020)


Momentum Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

