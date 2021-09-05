30 Celebrity Couples On Their First And Last Red Carpet

I can’t believe Blake and Ryan have been together for 10 years now!
2.
In 2003, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey met on the set of Gothika, then walked the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Festival together.
And here they are at a special screening of Doolittle in London in 2020.
3.
Neil Patrick Harris and his now-husband David Burtka had been dating for three years when they walked their first red carpet together at the 2007 Emmys.
And here they are at Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party in 2019.
4.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor started dating in 2015 and walked their first red carpet together at the Critics Choice Awards in 2016.
And here they are at the Vanity Fair Party following the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020.
5.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their red carpet debut at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018.
And here they are at the 2020 Grammys.
And here they are at the European premiere of The Lion King in 2019.
And here they are at the Academy Awards in 2020.
8.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and walked their first red carpet together at the premiere in 2011.
And here they are at the premiere of Free Guy in 2021.
9.
In 1995, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith made their red carpet debut at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere.
And here they are at the premiere of Gemini Man in 2019.
10.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard walked their first red carpet together at the Couples Retreat premiere in 2009.
And here they are at the Golden Globes in 2019.
11.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon walked the red carpet together for the first time at the 2002 premiere of Antwone Fisher.
And here they are at the Academy Awards in 2021.
12.
Elton John and David Furnish met in 1993 and made one of their earliest appearances together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party during the Academy Awards in 1994.
And here they are at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021.
13.
In 1987, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Academy Awards.
And here they are at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in 2019.
14.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell made their red carpet debut at the opening of the American Ballet Theater and Gala Party in 1984.
And here they are at The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Drive-In Event in 2020.
15.
Midnight in the Switchgrass costars Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became a couple in 2020 and made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards later that year.
And here they are at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021.
16.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean in 2018.
And here they are at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event in 2021.
17.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first walked the red carpet together as friends at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2015.
And here they are at the Cinderella premiere in 2021.
18.
Justin and Hailey Bieber posed for their first red carpet pictures together as friends at the premiere of Never Say Never in 2011.
And here they are at the premiere of Justin Bieber: Seasons in 2020.
19.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita made their red carpet debut at the ELLE Women In Television event in 2011.
And here they are at the opening night of Girl from the North Country in 2020.
20.
David and Victoria Beckham walked their first red carpet together at the Aida Launch in 1999.
And here they are at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2019.
21.
Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker made their red carpet debut at the 1998 premiere of Beloved.
And here they are at the Westworld Season 3 premiere in 2020.
22.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their grand red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala.
And here they are at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
23.
Kevin and Danielle Jonas made their red carpet debut at the Grammys in 2010.
And here they are at the Grammys in 2020.
24.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made several public appearances together in 2008, but the first red carpet event they attended as a couple was the It’s Complicated premiere in 2009.
And here they are at the premiere of A Quiet Place Part II in 2020.
25.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats made their red carpet debut at the Gotham Magazine Annual Gala in 2010.
And here they are at the 2019 Met Gala.
26.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone posed for their first red carpet pictures together at the premiere of The Nines at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009.
And here they are at the premiere of The Kitchen in 2019.
27.
In 2010, Wanda and Alex Sykes made their first major public appearance together at the GLAAD Media Awards.
And here they are at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020.
28.
George and Amal Clooney made their red carpet debut at Celebrity Fight Night in 2014.
And here they are at the Catch-22 premiere in 2019.
29.
That ’70s Show costars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first walked the red carpet together at the Emmys in 1998 with the rest of the cast.
And here they are at the 2018 Breakthrough Prizes.
30.
And finally, Cardi B and Offset made their red carpet debut at the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week in 2017.
And here they are at the Grammys in 2020.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!