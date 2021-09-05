30 Celebrity Couples On Their First And Last Red Carpet

I can’t believe Blake and Ryan have been together for 10 years now!

1.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first walked the red carpet together as friends at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel in 2016.


David M. Benett / Via Getty

And here they are making their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA

2.

In 2003, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey met on the set of Gothika, then walked the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Festival together.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

And here they are at a special screening of Doolittle in London in 2020.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

3.

Neil Patrick Harris and his now-husband David Burtka had been dating for three years when they walked their first red carpet together at the 2007 Emmys.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And here they are at Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party in 2019.


Gotham / FilmMagic / Via Getty

4.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor started dating in 2015 and walked their first red carpet together at the Critics Choice Awards in 2016.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Via Getty

And here they are at the Vanity Fair Party following the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020.


Ian West – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

5.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their red carpet debut at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in 2018.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And here they are at the 2020 Grammys.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

6.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2004 VMAs.


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

And here they are at the European premiere of The Lion King in 2019.


Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

7.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson walked their first red carpet together at the 1986 premiere of The Three Amigos.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here they are at the Academy Awards in 2020.


Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times / Via Getty

8.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and walked their first red carpet together at the premiere in 2011.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And here they are at the premiere of Free Guy in 2021.


Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

9.

In 1995, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith made their red carpet debut at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here they are at the premiere of Gemini Man in 2019.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

10.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard walked their first red carpet together at the Couples Retreat premiere in 2009.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And here they are at the Golden Globes in 2019.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Via Getty

11.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon walked the red carpet together for the first time at the 2002 premiere of Antwone Fisher.


Lee Celano / AFP via Getty Images

And here they are at the Academy Awards in 2021.


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

12.

Elton John and David Furnish met in 1993 and made one of their earliest appearances together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party during the Academy Awards in 1994.


Kmazur / WireImage / Via Getty

And here they are at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

13.

In 1987, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Academy Awards.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here they are at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in 2019.


Paul R. Giunta / Getty Images

14.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell made their red carpet debut at the opening of the American Ballet Theater and Gala Party in 1984.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here they are at The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Drive-In Event in 2020.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Netflix

15.

Midnight in the Switchgrass costars Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became a couple in 2020 and made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards later that year.


Abc / ABC via Getty Images

And here they are at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2021.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

16.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean in 2018.


Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

And here they are at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event in 2021.


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

17.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first walked the red carpet together as friends at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2015.


Mindy Small / FilmMagic / Via Getty

And here they are at the Cinderella premiere in 2021.


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

18.

Justin and Hailey Bieber posed for their first red carpet pictures together as friends at the premiere of Never Say Never in 2011.


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

And here they are at the premiere of Justin Bieber: Seasons in 2020.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / FilmMagic / Via Getty

19.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita made their red carpet debut at the ELLE Women In Television event in 2011.


Jason Merritt / Via Getty

And here they are at the opening night of Girl from the North Country in 2020.


John Lamparski / Getty Images

20.

David and Victoria Beckham walked their first red carpet together at the Aida Launch in 1999.


Tony Harris – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And here they are at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2019.


Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

21.

Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker made their red carpet debut at the 1998 premiere of Beloved.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here they are at the Westworld Season 3 premiere in 2020.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

22.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their grand red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala.


John Shearer / Getty Images

And here they are at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

23.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas made their red carpet debut at the Grammys in 2010.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS

And here they are at the Grammys in 2020.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

24.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made several public appearances together in 2008, but the first red carpet event they attended as a couple was the It’s Complicated premiere in 2009.


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Via Getty

And here they are at the premiere of A Quiet Place Part II in 2020.


Paul Bruinooge / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

25.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats made their red carpet debut at the Gotham Magazine Annual Gala in 2010.


Jamie Mccarthy / Via Getty

And here they are at the 2019 Met Gala.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Via Getty

26.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone posed for their first red carpet pictures together at the premiere of The Nines at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

And here they are at the premiere of The Kitchen in 2019.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

27.

In 2010, Wanda and Alex Sykes made their first major public appearance together at the GLAAD Media Awards.


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

And here they are at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020.


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

28.

George and Amal Clooney made their red carpet debut at Celebrity Fight Night in 2014.


Guido Marzilla / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

And here they are at the Catch-22 premiere in 2019.


Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

29.

That ’70s Show costars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first walked the red carpet together at the Emmys in 1998 with the rest of the cast.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here they are at the 2018 Breakthrough Prizes.


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

30.

And finally, Cardi B and Offset made their red carpet debut at the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week in 2017.


Paul Morigi / WireImage / Via Getty

And here they are at the Grammys in 2020.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

