30 Celebrities Who Have The Same Name As Each Other

I still can’t believe there are two Dan Levys in the comedy world!
Entertainment unions like SAG typically have policies in place to prevent two actors from performing under the same name, which is why a lot of them have to use stage names. However, there isn’t a blanket rule that covers every notable person ever, so theoretically, there could be an actor, a singer, and an Olympian who are all named Jane Smith.
Here are 30 pairs of famous people who have basically the exact same names:
1.
Actor Chris Evans and radio host Chris Evans
2.
Actor Michelle Williams and singer Michelle Williams
3.
Comedian Dan Levy and actor Dan Levy
4.
Physicist Albert Einstein and actor Albert Einstein (aka Albert Brooks)
5.
Actor Sidney Poitier and his daughter, actor Sydney Poitier Heartsong
6.
Actors Michael Douglas and Michael Douglas (aka Michael Keaton)
7.
Actor Mark Wahlberg and Antique Roadshow host Mark L. Walberg
8.
Actor Anne Hathaway and the historical figure Anne Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare
9.
Monkees member David Jones (aka Davy Jones) and singer David Jones (aka David Bowie)
10.
NBA player Michael Jordan and actor Michael B. Jordan
11.
Bassist John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin and reality star John Paul Jones from Bachelor in Paradise
12.
Actors Billie Burke from The Wizard of Oz and Billy Burke from Twilight
13.
Actor Kate Hudson and singer Katy Hudson (aka Katy Perry)
14.
American Idol judge Randy Jackson and singer Randy Jackson from the Jackson 5
15.
Actor Jane Seymour and historical figure Jane Seymour, the third wife of King Henry VIII
16.
Singer Rebecca Ferguson and actor Rebecca Ferguson
17.
American actor James Stewart (aka Jimmy Stewart) and British actor James Stewart (aka Stewart Granger)
18.
Guitarists Mick Jones from The Clash and Mick Jones from Foreigner
19.
Actor Mandy Moore and choreographer Mandy Moore from So You Think You Can Dance
20.
Drummers Roger Taylor from Queen and Roger Taylor from Duran Duran
21.
Actor Steve McQueen and filmmaker Steve McQueen
22.
Actors Jackie Gleason and Jack Gleeson
23.
Singer James Taylor and Kool & the Gang member James Taylor
24.
Desperate Housewives actor Vanessa Williams and Candyman actor Vanessa Estelle Williams
25.
Star Wars actor Harrison Ford and silent film actor Harrison Ford
26.
Singer Michael Jackson and radio host Michael Jackson
27.
Actors Billy Murray from The Bill and Bill Murray from Ghostbusters
28.
Actor Bette Davis and singer Betty Davis
29.
Actors Peyton List from Jessie and Peyton List from Mad Men.
30.
And finally, KISS member Gene Simmons and actor Jean Simmons.
