30 Celebrities Who Have The Same Name As Each Other

I still can’t believe there are two Dan Levys in the comedy world!

You’ve probably met someone who has the same first name as you, but what about the same first and last name?

Entertainment unions like SAG typically have policies in place to prevent two actors from performing under the same name, which is why a lot of them have to use stage names. However, there isn’t a blanket rule that covers every notable person ever, so theoretically, there could be an actor, a singer, and an Olympian who are all named Jane Smith.

Here are 30 pairs of famous people who have basically the exact same names:

1.

Actor Chris Evans and radio host Chris Evans


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images via Getty

2.

Actor Michelle Williams and singer Michelle Williams


Leon Bennett / Getty Images, Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

3.

Comedian Dan Levy and actor Dan Levy


Lloyd Bishop / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Rich Fury / Getty Images

4.

Physicist Albert Einstein and actor Albert Einstein (aka Albert Brooks)


Fred Stein Archive/Archive Photos / Getty Images, Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images / Via Getty

5.

Actor Sidney Poitier and his daughter, actor Sydney Poitier Heartsong


Adv / BuzzFoto via Getty Images

6.

Actors Michael Douglas and Michael Douglas (aka Michael Keaton)


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Getty Images for DCP

7.

Actor Mark Wahlberg and Antique Roadshow host Mark L. Walberg


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, John Tsiavis/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

8.

Actor Anne Hathaway and the historical figure Anne Hathaway, the wife of William Shakespeare


Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Fine Art Images/Heritage Images / Getty Images

9.

Monkees member David Jones (aka Davy Jones) and singer David Jones (aka David Bowie)


Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images, Michael Putland / Getty Images

10.

NBA player Michael Jordan and actor Michael B. Jordan


Ken Levine / Allsport / Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Getty Images / Via Getty

11.

Bassist John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin and reality star John Paul Jones from Bachelor in Paradise


Simone Joyner / Getty Images, Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Image

12.

Actors Billie Burke from The Wizard of Oz and Billy Burke from Twilight


Donaldson Collection / Getty Images, Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation / Via Getty

13.

Actor Kate Hudson and singer Katy Hudson (aka Katy Perry)


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Via Getty

14.

American Idol judge Randy Jackson and singer Randy Jackson from the Jackson 5


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images, Ebet Roberts / Redferns / Getty Images

15.

Actor Jane Seymour and historical figure Jane Seymour, the third wife of King Henry VIII


Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Imagno / Getty Images

16.

Singer Rebecca Ferguson and actor Rebecca Ferguson


LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images, Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

17.

American actor James Stewart (aka Jimmy Stewart) and British actor James Stewart (aka Stewart Granger)


John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images, Keystone / Getty Images

18.

Guitarists Mick Jones from The Clash and Mick Jones from Foreigner


David M. Benett / Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

19.

Actor Mandy Moore and choreographer Mandy Moore from So You Think You Can Dance


Rich Fury / Getty Images, JC Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images / Via Getty

20.

Drummers Roger Taylor from Queen and Roger Taylor from Duran Duran


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Global Citizen / Via Getty

21.

Actor Steve McQueen and filmmaker Steve McQueen


Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images, Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for RFF

22.

Actors Jackie Gleason and Jack Gleeson


Archive Photos / Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images / Via Getty

23.

Singer James Taylor and Kool & the Gang member James Taylor


Mike Windle / Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

24.

Desperate Housewives actor Vanessa Williams and Candyman actor Vanessa Estelle Williams


Bruce Glikas / Getty Images, David Livingston / Getty Images

25.

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford and silent film actor Harrison Ford


Jason Kempin / Getty Images, The Print Collector/Print Collector / Getty Images

26.

Singer Michael Jackson and radio host Michael Jackson


LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images, Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

27.

Actors Billy Murray from The Bill and Bill Murray from Ghostbusters


John Phillips / Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

28.

Actor Bette Davis and singer Betty Davis


Hulton Archive / Getty Images,  Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

29.

Actors Peyton List from Jessie and Peyton List from Mad Men.


Christian Vierig / Getty Images, Daniel Power/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

30.

And finally, KISS member Gene Simmons and actor Jean Simmons.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for A&E, Photoshot / Getty Images

