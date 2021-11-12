30 Actors Who Shared A Role And 15 Who Played Twins

I still want to believe Lindsay Lohan has a secret twin.

Table of Contents

Sometimes, one role in a TV or movie requires multiple actors to play it. It could be that the character ages up on screen, or the character might be so young that having multiple child or baby actors makes filming more manageable. Often, these kinds of roles are given to siblings because they look similar enough to pass as the same person.

Other times, however, one actor will play multiple parts — their main role as well as that character’s identical sibling.


Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Via giphy.com

Here are 15 actor siblings who shared a role:

1.

Dakota Fanning played Lucy Diamond Dawson in I Am Sam, and her younger sister Elle Fanning played the two-year-old version of Lucy.


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection / New Line Cinema / Via youtube.com

2.

Penélope Cruz, who plays Angelica in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, was pregnant during filming, so her younger sister Monica Cruz was her body double during the swordfighting scenes.


Walt Disney Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection / Walt Disney Pictures / Via youtube.com

Director Rob Marshall came up with the idea because he didn’t want to recast Penélope.

In 2011, Penélope told the Telegraph, “Monica came at the end to do some scenes. She’s a dancer and very good with a sword because she’s done a film herself.”

3.

Twin sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq played Penny Lent, the antagonistic cheerleader who can multiply herself into clones, in Sky High.


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everet / Everett Collection

Khadijah told E!, “Thanks to movie magic, we learned that it could be done with any amount of multiples. So when we were in the waiting room [at the audition], there were triplets, there were twins, there were singles. So, you didn’t have any really clear direction on where they were going to go with this, but we knew we had an up. There’s two of us. So that’s good. That’s gonna help us.”

4.

Laverne Cox’s twin brother M Lamar guest starred on Orange Is the New Black as her character Sophia Burset in a flashback scene set before her transition.


Ali Goldstein / ©Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection / Netflix

Laverne told HuffPost that, after an intensive search for the right actor, “Our casting director found out that I have a twin brother, and she insisted that he should audition for the role.”

5.

Jeremy London played Nathan Bedford for two seasons on I’ll Fly Away, but his twin brother Jason London took over the role for the 90-minute series finale.


Warner Bros/ Courtesy: Everett Collection. / Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

The show was canceled before shooting on the finale began, and Jeremy had already booked Angel Falls

Ironically, Jason was initially cast as Nathan in the original series but let the part go to Jeremy because he was busy filming a movie.

6.

Twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen both played Michelle Tanner on Full House from 1987-1995.


ABC courtesy Everett Collection

Both actors appeared together on screen in several episodes. Aside from Michelle, they played Melina, the Tanners’ cousin from Greece, as well as “Good Michelle” and “Bad Michelle,” who were physical manifestations of her conscience.

7.

On Sons of Anarchy, twin brothers Ryder and Evan Londo played Abel Teller, which was a notoriously heavy role for such young actors to play.


Fx Networks / Â©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

Their dad Tom Londo told People, “No violence has leaked over. I know some would assume it might have. The weird thing for me is that in the show they play such a sad character, but in real life they are the exact opposite…They understand it’s all for pretend.”

8.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Luke Hemsworth played a version of Thor — a character who’s typically played by his little brother Chris Hemsworth.


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection / Marvel via Disney+

Their youngest brother Liam was up for the role of Thor originally. After he didn’t make the final cut, Chris’s manager called the casting directors and asked if they’d like him to bring Liam’s older brother back in. 

9.

All of the background actors in the agent training scene in The Matrix were sets of identical twins and triplets.


Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

They used identical siblings to make it look like the same people had been copied over and over in the simulation.

10.

Linda Hamilton played Sarah Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and her twin sister Leslie Hamilton Freas, was her body double in the scene where a T-1000 imitates Sarah and the playground dream scene.


TriStar Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Leslie didn’t do any acting outside of the movie, but she was a nurse. Sadly, she passed away in 2020.

11.

Twin brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse shared the role of Julian in Big Daddy.


Sony Pictures Releasing Courtesy Everett Collection / Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for A24

Cole reunited with Adam Sandler at the Uncut Gems premiere in 2019.

12.

Twin sisters Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush both played Carrie Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie for eight seasons.


NBC courtesy Everett Collection

Sidney told the Malibu Times, “When you grow up doing something from a young age you think everyone does it…You think it is all normal everyday life. By the time I was 12 it was all over.”

13.

Twin sisters Cali and Noelle Sheldon shared the role of Emma Gellar-Green on Friends from 2003-2004.


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

They also played a girl named Emma in the movie Novel Romance

14.

On Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Nicholas Brendon played Xander Harris, and when Xander was split into two people in season three, his twin brother Kelly Donovan guest starred as his other half.


The WB / Via youtube.com

Nicholas did most of the acting and speaking for both roles, but Kelly acted as a body double. He also had a few lines when both halves of Xander needed to speak directly to each other.

15.

And twin sisters Ella and Jaden Hiller originally played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family, but they “retired” after season two.


Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Halfway through filming the second season, their parents realized the girls weren’t enjoying it, so they turned down a lucrative offer to return for the following season.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons took over the role for the rest of the show.

And now, here are 15 actors who played their own siblings:

16.

Lisa Kudrow was already playing Ursula on Mad About You when she booked the role of Phoebe Buffay on Friends, so NBC approved executive producer David Crane’s idea to introduce Ursula as Phoebe’s twin sister.


NBC / Via youtube.com

Ironically, Lisa’s real-life sister Helena served as her body double when they needed to shoot scenes with both Phoebe and Ursula on Friends.

17.

In The Man in the Iron Mask, Leonardo DiCaprio played both the villainous King Louis XIV and his secret twin brother Philippe Bourbon.


United Artists / courtesy Everett Collection

The movie is based on the novel The Vicomte de Bragelonne by Alexandre Dumas père, which speculates on the true identity of a masked prisoner who was held as a prisoner for 34 years during King Louis XIV’s reign.

18.

In Adaptation, Nicolas Cage played screenwriter Charlie Kaufman and his fictitious twin brother Donald.


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The real Charlie Kaufman wrote the screenplay.

19.

Eddie Murphy played both Kit Ramsey and his lookalike brother Jiff in Bowfinger.


Universal Pictures via Everett Collection

Initially, the role of Kit was written with Keanu Reeves in mind, but when producer Brian Grazer suggested to screenwriter and star Steve Martin that Eddie Murphy could play two roles instead, they decided it would be “brilliant” and made the change.

20.

Troian Bellisario played Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars, and during the series finale, she also played Spencer’s long-lost twin sister, Alex Drake.


Freeform / Via youtube.com

Troian begged showrunner I. Marlene King to tell her the plans for Spencer’s character arc, so Marlene revealed to her that she’d be playing her own twin long before it was set in stone.

21.

In Legend, Tom Hardy played identical twin gangsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray.


Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

The film was based on a true story.

22.

Dove Cameron played the titular twins in Liv and Maddie.


Disney Channel / Â©Disney Channel/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Initially, she’d auditioned for a completely different role, and she didn’t find out she’d be playing twins until she got the part. The only details about the characters she was given in advanced was that “one of them plays basketball [and] the other is an actor.

She told the BBC, “I literally sat in an office for three months with my director, writing out every difference I could think of. One is left handed, one is right handed, their voices are different…There are backstories that nobody will ever know except for me.”

23.

In Twin Dragons, Jackie Chan played separated-at-birth twin brothers Ma Yau and Bok Min.


Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

His characters were called John Ma and Boomer in the dubbed version of the film released in the US. 

24.

Mark Ruffalo played twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in I Know This Much Is True.


HBO / Via youtube.com

Mark shot all of Dominick’s scenes, then he underwent both a physical and emotional transformation to film all of Thomas’s scene.

Director Derek Cianfrance told Variety, “It was like working with two different people. That takes so much skill and commitment.”

They also utilized motion capture technology and a body double (actor Gabe Fazio, who also played Shawn Tudesco) to pull it off convincingly. 

25.

In The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan played identical twins Annie James and Hallie Parker.


Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

26.

William Schallert played Martin Lane on The Patty Duke Show, and he also played Martin’s twin brother Kenneth in season one.


ABC / Via youtube.com

Patty Duke, the star of the show, played Martin’s daughter Patty Lane and her identical cousin Cathy Lane.

27.

Jeremy Irons played twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle in Dead Ringers.


20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

To help him differentiate between the characters, he reportedly stood on the balls of his feet while shooting scenes for one twin and stood on his heels while in character as the other one.

28.

James Marsden played Steve Wood on the first season of Dead to Me, and he returned as Steve’s “semi-identical” twin brother Ben in the second season.


Saeed Adyani / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

While his return wasn’t planned originally, James reached out to series creator Liz Feldman and half-jokingly asked if there was any chance he could come back.

She told Variety, “I did immediately think, twin. I sat down with one of my best friends, Kelly Hutchinson, who’s also a writer on the show, and I told her about James’s email. We looked at each other, and we were both like, ‘Twins?’”

29.

Bette Midler played twins Sadie Shelton and Sadie Ratliff in Big Business.


Gus Van Sant / Â©Gus Van Sant/Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Courtesy Everett Collection

Her role was originally written for Barbra Streisand.

30.

And finally, Lily Tomlin played the other set of twins, Rose Ratliff and Rose Shelton, in Big Business.


Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Courtesy Everett Collection

Her role was originally intended for Goldie Hawn.

